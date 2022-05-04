IPL 2022: Did you know Devon Conway was on CSK's radar for 5 years?

Devon Conway for CSK

Charismatic New Zealand batter Devon Conway is making waves in the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings, while the world may know him as a cricketer who migrated from South Africa to New Zealand.

The prolific run-getter`s association with the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side might have started after he was picked in the IPL mega auction this year, but many years back it was a former first-division cricketer with India Cements, Sriram Krishnamurthy, now a coach in New Zealand who spotted him.

Sriram was then the batting coach of Wellington Firebirds when Conway moved from South Africa to Wellington in 2017 in search of a better growth in the sport.

"In a lot of sense, I know what it feels like to move to a certain place, especially New Zealand," Sriram told the CSK website. "The nervousness that you have when you move from one country to another, it takes time to settle in," added the former cricketer, who himself moved from Chennai to the UK and then to Australia before eventually settling down in New Zealand in 2015, coaching several sides there.

"Devon was different. He outlined his desire to do well for his club team first. There was a real desire from Devon's side to say 'look I will do my hard work and along the way, if I'm rewarded, that's great. That stood out for me straight away. He was willing to put in that work without doubting himself or thinking too far ahead of what it could lead him to. This tells me that he`s a very strong personality."

Interestingly, Sriram and Conway didn't get to work with each other apart from a few indoor sessions in the initial few months as the former was away on New Zealand A tours. By the time they worked closely, in 2019 with Wellington Firebirds, Conway was already establishing himself in the New Zealand cricket circuit.

Sriram says he was surprised when he came to know that Conway had been picked by CSK at the mega auction.

"I was surprised he got picked by Chennai Super Kings. I knew he was going to be picked, that was definitely a no brainer for the sort of player he turned out to be in International cricket over the last 12 months. I've had scouts from other franchises ask me about Devon. So I knew he would get picked. I was pleasantly surprised that he was picked by CSK!"