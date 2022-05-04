IPL 2022: Shubman Gill argues with the bowler after getting run-out during PBKS vs GT match, watch

Shubman Gill arguing with Sandeep Sharma

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill was annoyed with Punjab Kings pacer Sandeep Sharma after getting run-out by a sharp Rishi Dhawan throw in match 48 of the IPL 2022 between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans. Gill suffered a terrible run-out after a mix up with Punjab Kings' pacer Sandeep Sharma, who was standing in Gill's path while the GT opener was completing the run

After the incident, Gill was seen getting upset at the bowler, who unintentionally came in his path while he was taking the single. A direct hit from Dhawan ensured Gill had to return to the pavilion with just 9 runs in his kitty. Gill and Sharma exchanged a couple of words as the former took a long walk back to Gujarat's dugout. Watch the video below.

The right-handed batter has got some starts throughout the tournament so far, but he has not been able to convert them to big ones consistently.

Coming to the match front, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans won the toss and became the first team in this year's tournament to elect to bat first. After Gill's run out, the Titans' top-order batters crumbled like a house of cards as the side was 67-4 at one stage in the game. Somehow, Gujarat managed to put on a respectable total on the board, finishing their innings at 143/8 in 20 overs.

In reply, Punjab chased down the target in just 16 overs.