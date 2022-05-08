SRH vs RCB Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the first game of the doubleheader Sunday. It will be the second game the two teams play this season.

In the first match, SRH handed the Faf du Plessis-led side a humiliating defeat after dismissing them for just 68 runs. Kane Williamson and his men chased down the total in just 8 overs.

However, since then, SRH has lost their previous 3 matches and has won 5 out of 10 games they have played so far. A win against RCB can help them jump into the top four positions.

As far as Royal Challengers Bangalore, they have won 6 out of 11 matches and had earlier defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 13 runs. RCB are slated to play 3 more matches including the game against SRH and would need to win them all to have a chance to qualify.

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Abhishek Sharma

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Shashank Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Sean Abbott, Umran Malik.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood.

Dinesh Karthik, Nicholas Pooran (VC), Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Mahipal Lomror, Abhishek Sharma, Glenn Maxwell, Aiden Markram, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Details

The match begins at 03:30 PM IST and will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, May 8, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Marco Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Sushant Mishra, Glenn Phillips, Ravikumar Samarth

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam