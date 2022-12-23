Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Full Players List IPL 2023 announced: Check base price, age, country, IPL History

CSK is one of the most successful teams in IPL (File)

The Chennai Super Kings bagged England all-rounder and Test captain Ben Stokes on Friday for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2023 for a whopping Rs 16.25 crore. He entered the auction for a base price of Rs 2 crore. CSK fought hard with RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad for this. With this, he is the most expensive player bought by CSK after Deepak Chahar. CSK has bought a great player in Stokes, who led England from the front in the 2019 World Cup, the Headingley Ashes Test in 2019 and the 2022 T20 World Cup. CSK had a tough IPL season in 2022, finishing on the ninth spot in the points table.

This could be MS Dhoni's last season for the franchise. Apart from Stokes, Chennai has also bought Ajinkya Rahane and New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamison. Under-19 stars Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sindhu are also in the mix. The team has also bought domestic players like Ajay Mandal and Bhagath Varma.

Ben Stokes is a prolific cricketer and a leader. He has performed both with the bat and the ball on the international circuit, making England a force to reckon with. Ben Stokes is an explosive batsman who can score briskly in all formats of the game. He is also a match finisher. With the ball, he is a wicket taker and one of the frontline pacers of the English team.