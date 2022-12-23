Search icon
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Full Players List IPL 2023 announced: Check base price, age, country, IPL history

Find the complete list of players for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2023 Indian Premier League mini auction.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 09:34 PM IST

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are a team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) that has never won the title, but they are hoping to change that in the 2023 season. Led by Faf du Plessis, the team is made up of a core group of players including former captain Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Siraj, and Wanindu Hasaranga. These players have all shown themselves to be capable of winning matches on their own.

In addition to these experienced players, RCB also has a number of younger players with potential. One such player is Finn Allen, a wicketkeeper-batsman from New Zealand, and Rajat Patidar, who hit a century in the playoffs of the 2022 season. The team is also hoping that retaining Glenn Maxwell, who is currently out of action due to injury, will pay off in the 2023 season.

RCB will be hoping to build a strong team through the mini auction ahead of the 2023 season in order to challenge for the title. While they have never won the IPL before, the team is filled with experienced and talented players who will be looking to make their mark and bring home the trophy.

 

top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
