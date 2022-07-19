'Chala toh Chand Tak, Nahin toh Shaam tak', former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif takes dig on Rishabh Pant

Rashid Latif on Rishabh Pant

Former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif came up with a cheeky remark on Rishabh Pant after the latter smashed his maiden ODI century against England in the series decider. Pant curbed his natural instincts and stayed till the end to help India win the match by 5 wickets after they were reduced to 72/4.

In the Test format, Pant has already proven himself to be one of India’s fearless batsmen. However, he fell short in limited-overs cricket, which earned a lot of flak. Pant only made eight half-centuries for India in 26 ODIs and 50 T20Is before the match in Manchester.

Former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif came up with a hilarious sentence from a Hindi film song saying that it perfectly describes Pant. Latif said if Pant scores, sky is the limit, but there are days he will even get out for a duck, which happened in the second game against England.

Speaking on the “Caught Behind” YouTube channel, Latif praised Pant for batting against the English fast bowlers and mentioned some of his past international runs before making a playful remark about his unbroken 125.

“Uska toh chala toh chaand tak, nahin toh shaam tak. We are all aware of that about him. Despite surviving that terrifying shock Jos Buttler also fits into that description. But I would argue that his batting was exceptional, especially against quick bowlers, because of the poise he displayed in his execution.”

“And this is not the only instance of it that we have witnessed. Rishabh’s name keeps coming up in discussions about this England tour, the last one, and the series against South Africa” Rashid Latif claimed.