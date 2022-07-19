'Can never rule out a player of his calibre': Dinesh Karthik comes in support of RCB teammate Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik

Another cricketer who has now come in support of former Indian captain Virat Kohli is Dinesh Karthik. The wicketkeeper-batter, who himself has made a return to the Indian squad, said that Kohli will regain his form. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player has also said that a player of his calibre should never be written off.

"Virat has experienced insane success over the period of time. Now he will get a good break and will come back all recharged and, hopefully, will do phenomenally well. You can never rule out a player of his calibre," Karthik said, according to TOI.

Kohli has been going through a lean patch and has been unable to score a century since November 2019. He has been now been rested for the West Indies series and could be next seen for the Asia Cup 2022.

Karthik also praised the Indian squad and made a comment on his own comeback. "It is never easy, but I have worked hard for it. Also, given the bench strength that we have today, the competition is always going to be a part of it. This is the beauty of Indian cricket," said Karthik.

Karthik also claimed that the group is getting ready for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia and stated that everyone around has been quite supportive.

"As a team, we are preparing for the challenges we will have to face during the upcoming World Cup. Coach Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma have taken everyone along as we prepare for the big event. It is a very positive environment," he concluded.