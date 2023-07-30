Headlines

'Celebrating mediocrity': Venkatesh Prasad slams Rohit Sharma and Co after 2nd ODI loss vs West Indies

With India's defeat in the second ODI against West Indies by six wickets, there is an increasing outcry that experimentation is not the right path to follow.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 07:48 PM IST

Former fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad strongly criticized the Indian cricket team following their 6-wicket loss in the second ODI against West Indies in Bridgetown on Saturday.

Despite resting experienced players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India suffered a significant setback as they were bowled out for a mere 181 runs within 50 overs. Furthermore, the West Indies managed to secure victory, despite rain interruptions, thanks to an outstanding unbeaten 91-run partnership between Shai Hope and Keacy Cartys.

Expressing his disappointment, Prasad condemned the decision of the Indian team management to experiment with the playing XI. He emphasized that the Men in Blue have been performing poorly in white-ball formats recently, highlighting their defeats in both ODIs and T20Is.

"Test cricket aside, India has been very ordinary in the other two formats for quite sometime now. Lost odi series against ban, SA and Aus. Poor in the last two T20 World Cups.

"Neither are we an exciting team like England nor brutal like how the Aussies used to be," Prasad tweeted.

He also criticised the Indian team's approach and attitude in limited-overs cricket.

"Despite the money and power, we have become used to celebrating mediocrity and are far from how champion sides are.

"Every team plays to win and so does India but their approach and attitude is also a factor for underperformance over a period of time," Prasad tweeted.

With India's defeat in the second ODI against West Indies by six wickets, there is an increasing outcry that experimentation is not the right path to follow. However, the team management holds a different perspective.

Head coach Rahul Dravid believes that India should explore the option of testing different players who can serve as reliable backups in case the main players are unable to participate.

Unfortunately, the situation worsens as key players like skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are sidelined, with only 10 ODIs remaining before India's opening World Cup match against Australia in Chennai.

