Watch: Afghan batter Sediqullah Atal smashes 48 runs in one over in Kabul Premier League 2023

In what can be considered one of the most surreal moments in T20 cricket, the Shaheen Hunters delivered a stunning blow against the Abasin Defenders in a Kabul Premier League (KPL) match held on Saturday, July 29th. During this unforgettable over, Sediqullah unleashed an onslaught of 7 sixes in just 8 balls, all against the left-arm spinner Amir Zazai.

This extraordinary event took place in the 19th over of the innings, with the Hunters showing promise at 158-6 after 18 overs. However, Zazai's over dramatically shifted the momentum in favor of the opposition. The first ball, which was also a no-ball, soared over the boundary for a six, followed by the second ball resulting in five wides. Sediqullah seized this golden opportunity and sent the remaining five balls sailing over the fence as well. The crowd erupted with joy after witnessing the final six.

48 runs from 1 over. @Sediq_Atal26 is now in the cricketing history books. Equalled Rituraj Gaikwad's 7 sixes in an over. Poor Amir Zazai, almost escaped a heartache. This must open the doors of international cricket & leagues for Atal. #FutureStar #WorldRecord #SevenSixes pic.twitter.com/Ntt0lkZVUm — Cricket Afghanistan (@AFG_Sports) July 29, 2023

The fifth six of the over saw the left-handed batter successfully completing his century. Meanwhile, Zazai's figures after the four-over spell were quite astonishing, with 1 wicket for 79 runs. He had earlier dismissed Taj Mohammed in the third over, who had scored in the single digits.

After scoring an impressive 213 runs in just 20 overs, led by Sediqullah's unbeaten 118 off 56 balls, the Hunters displayed their dominance with the ball. In just 9 overs, they managed to dismiss half of the Defenders' team, leaving their scoreboard at a disappointing 55-5.

The Hunters swiftly claimed the remaining five wickets, allowing the Defenders to add a mere 66 runs to their total. This remarkable performance resulted in an 82-run victory for the Hunters. However, despite their success, the Hunters currently hold the third position in the standings, with one win and two losses from three matches.

On the other hand, the Defenders find themselves at the bottom of the table, having suffered three defeats in four matches.

