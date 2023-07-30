'One of the finest and most feared..': Yuvraj Singh congratulates Stuart Broad on incredible Test career

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Yuvraj expressed his admiration for Broad's remarkable Test career, offering him warm congratulations.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh extended his heartfelt congratulations to veteran England paceman Stuart Broad, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket. Broad will undoubtedly be remembered as a legendary figure in the game. However, he will also be forever associated with the unforgettable moment when Yuvraj hit him for six consecutive sixes during the 2007 T20 World Cup match.

This exhilarating clash saw a young Broad succumb to the pressure, unable to maintain his composure against the formidable Yuvraj, who had engaged in a heated exchange with Andrew Flintoff prior to the over. Yuvraj unleashed his full power against Broad, effortlessly smashing the ball to all corners of the park.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Yuvraj expressed his admiration for Broad's remarkable Test career, offering him warm congratulations.

“Take a bow @StuartBroad8. Congratulations on an incredible Test career. One of the finest and most feared red ball bowlers, and a real legend! Your journey and determination have been super inspiring. Good luck for the next leg Broady!" Yuvraj wrote.

Stuart Broad has achieved a remarkable feat by claiming 602 wickets in 167 test matches. Notably, he delivered a stunning performance against Australia in 2015, where he secured an impressive 8-15. These accomplishments have solidified his position as the second most successful paceman in the history of Test cricket, just behind his teammate James Anderson. Moreover, Broad's remarkable record places him fifth overall among all bowlers.

“Tomorrow or Monday will be my last game of cricket,” Broad told Sky Sports.

“It’s been a wonderful ride, a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have.

“I’m loving cricket as much as I have. It’s been a wonderful series to be part of and I’ve always wanted to finish at the top. This series just feels like it’s been one of the most enjoyable and entertaining that I’ve been part of.”

Stuart Broad was bestowed with a dignified guard of honor as he gracefully approached the wicket for his final appearance on Sunday. However, England's batting lineup could only muster a mere six runs, leaving Australia with a challenging target of 384 runs to secure victory in the fifth and ultimate Ashes Test.

