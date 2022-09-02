Search icon
'Captain leading from the front', Netizens troll Babar Azam as he gets out after scoring just 9 runs against Hong Kong

Pakistan and Hong Kong are playing a do-or-die game against Each other to qualify for Super 4s of the Asia Cup 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 08:06 PM IST

Babar Azam

Babar Azam is undoubtedly one of the best batsmen of the current generation. He has been piling on a lot of runs in recent times for the Pakistani team and his batting has led his side to victory on various occasions. However, Asia Cup 2022 is not going as expected for Babar Azam. 

READ: Asia Cup 2022: Hong Kong wins the toss and opts to bowl first in the do-or-die match against Pakistan

Babar Azam lost his wicket early in the match against India and he was not able to make a big score in the match against Hong Kong as well. During the third over of the match, Babar Azam tried to play a straight drive against Hong Kong's off-spinner Ehsan Khan but he lofted the ball and Ehsan Khan took a brilliant diving catch on his follow-through to send Babar Azam back to the Pavillion.

Netizens were not pleased with the way he got out. Check out few reactions.

Talking about the game, After losing the toss and being asked to bat first, Pakistani batsmen got off to a slow start and lost the wicket of their skipper. As we type, Pakistan has scored 40 runs at the end of powerplay overs with Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman batting together.

READ: Player like KL Rahul is asset to the Indian squad and he will have backing from team management, says Rohan Gavaskar

The winner of this match will play against India on September 4.

 

