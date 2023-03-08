'Can't see myself coming...': Australia star batter hints Ahmedabad Test could be his last in India

Image Source: Twitter

Renowned Australian cricketer, Steve Smith, has recently suggested that the upcoming fourth Test in Ahmedabad may be his last appearance on Indian turf. Nevertheless, the proficient right-handed batsman has also stated that he will evaluate his future in the series as it progresses, considering that four years is a considerable amount of time.

Smith has established himself as one of the most exceptional performers in Indian conditions, particularly in Test cricket. He first visited India in 2013 to play red-ball cricket, and since then, the 33-year-old has been the only batter among the current crop to score a century on Indian soil. His remarkable skills and talent have earned him a reputation as a formidable opponent, and his consistent performance has made him a valuable asset to his team.

Ahead of the series decider commencing on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Steve Smith stated he would relish the moment and help Australia conclude the series the manner they intended. In Pat Cummins' absence, he will captain the tourists in the fourth Test as they seek a series tie following a thrilling nine-wicket victory in Indore.

"I probably can't see myself coming back really, if I'm being realistic," Perth Now quoted Smith as saying. "But we'll wait and see, take it day by day, four years is a long time. I'll enjoy this one, hopefully, it's a great crowd and we can entertain them and ideally finish the series really well," Smith said.

During the 2017 series, Smith emerged as the top run-scorer, amassing an impressive 499 runs in just four Tests. Furthermore, his captaincy skills were on full display during the Pune match that year, which resulted in a resounding win for his team.

When asked about his upcoming performance at the colossal Ahmedabad stadium, Steve Smith expressed his anticipation for an electrifying atmosphere. With a projected attendance of over 100,000, the energy in the stadium is sure to be palpable. As a professional athlete, Smith is no stranger to playing in front of large crowds, but the sheer size of this audience is sure to be a thrilling experience.

"It is a good chance of being a pretty cool atmosphere," Smith added. "A lot of the guys haven't seen this stadium before. They've walked in today and it's huge. If we get somewhere up around that (110,000) number, it'd be unbelievable, the atmosphere. We know how loud some of these grounds are over here in India, so if there's 100,000-plus out there, it's going to be pretty loud," he said.

