‘Brotherhood is everything’: Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth meet Rishabh Pant - See Pics

Former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, and S Sreesanth recently paid a visit to Rishabh Pant, who is currently recovering from a road accident. The incident occurred on December 30th when Pant's car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of the morning.

Despite the severity of the accident, Pant was fortunate to escape with his life. His quick thinking and alertness allowed him to jump out of his Mercedes just in time before it burst into flames upon impact with the divider.

The trio of former cricketers showed their support for Pant during his recovery, offering words of encouragement and well wishes.

“Brotherhood is everything ..family is where our heart is..wishing our brother Rishabh Pant the very best and fast recovery,” Raina tweeted.

“Rishab Pant I love you, my brother, for who ur – keep believing and keep inspiring , You and I are children of one faith, for the diverse paths of religion are fingers of the loving hand of the one supreme being, a hand extended to all, offering completeness of spirit to all, eager to receive all.#togetherness #family #brotherhood #live #family #love #phoeinx #brother #cricket #india #bcci brother hood is everything. ..one life one world,” Sreesanth wrote on Instagram.

Earlier, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh also visited Rishabh Pant’s place and posted a picture with him.

“On to baby steps !!! This champion is going to rise again .was good catching up and having a laugh what a guy positive and funny always !! More power to you @RishabhPant17,” Yuvraj captioned.

The wicketkeeper and batter, who also happens to be the captain of the Delhi Capitals franchise, will unfortunately be absent from IPL 2023. As a result, Australian opening batter David Warner has been appointed as the captain, with Axar Patel serving as the vice-captain. Despite this setback, Pant has already congratulated Warner on his new role and expressed his confidence in Warner's ability to lead the team to victory and secure the elusive first IPL title for DC.

