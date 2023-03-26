Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on his separation from wife Ayesha Mukherjee

Image Source: Twitter

Although Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan is currently out of favour for the national team, he remains highly content with his achievements and his position compared to his competitors in the race for a spot on the Men in Blue. Despite having captained the Indian teams across various series, Dhawan has been enduring a tumultuous phase off the field due to his separation from his wife, Ayesha Mukherjee. After several months, Dhawan has finally opened up about his failed marriage and the lessons he has learned from it.

Dhawan married Melbourne-based amateur kickboxer Aesha Mukherji in 2012 after falling in love. Ayesha, who is 12 years older than Dhawan, already had two daughters from her first marriage. Dhawan and Aesha had a son, Zorawar, in 2014, but parted ways in September 2021.

During an interview with Aaj Tak, Dhawan humbly admitted to his failure and took full responsibility for it. He stated that the final decision ultimately lies with the individual and he does not believe in blaming others for his shortcomings.

"I failed because the final decision is the person’s own. I don’t point fingers at others. I failed because I was not aware of that field. The things I talk about cricket today, I wouldn’t have been aware of the same 20 years back. It comes with experience," Dhawan said.

Dhawan further stated that if he were to consider marriage in the future, he would draw upon the lessons learned from his previous experience to guide his decisions.

“Right now my divorce case is going on. Tomorrow, if I want to marry again, I will be much more wiser in that field. I’ll know what kind of girl I need; someone whom I can spend my life with," he said. "When I was 26-27 and I was continuously playing, I was not in any relationship. I used to have fun, but was never in a relationship.

“So, when I fell in love, I couldn’t see the red flags. But today, if I fall in love, I will be able to see those red flags. So, if I see those red flags, I will walk out. If not, I will carry on," he further added.

Dhawan, who is poised to make his full-time captaincy debut in the Indian Premier League, will lead the Punjab Kings in the upcoming 2023 edition. As a seasoned player with a wealth of experience, Dhawan is well-equipped to take on this leadership role and guide his team to victory.

