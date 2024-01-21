Headlines

'We sorted out': Shaheen Afridi's significant update on Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad

Meet India’s first billionaire, used Rs 1000 crore diamond paperweight, not Tata or Ambani, his massive net worth…

DNA Verified: Did an Indian aircraft recently crash in Afghanistan? Know truth here

Hrithik's trainer Kris Gethin finds this star's fitness journey most inspirational; it's not Ranveer, John, Vidyut

'Bring stumps into play...': South Africa legend advice to England before India Tests

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'We sorted out': Shaheen Afridi's significant update on Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad

Meet India’s first billionaire, used Rs 1000 crore diamond paperweight, not Tata or Ambani, his massive net worth…

'Bring stumps into play...': South Africa legend advice to England before India Tests

5 spices to curb sugar cravings

6 Bollywood actresses who made their acting debut with south films

10 foods to boost kidney health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Controversy: Why So Much Hate Towards Hardik? Fan War Explained | Hardik Pandya Vs Shivam Dube | IPL

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Hrithik's trainer Kris Gethin finds this star's fitness journey most inspirational; it's not Ranveer, John, Vidyut

India’s highest-paid singer quit school at 9 to support family, faced acute poverty, wanted to end his life, now earns…

SonyLIV's new show Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani sees Virat and Anushka face off in bitter rivalry, fans say 'this is wow'

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Bring stumps into play...': South Africa legend advice to England before India Tests

India and England will be squaring off against each other in a five-match Test series, starting from January 25.

article-main

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 03:28 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

South African cricket legend Allan Donald provides valuable advice to England's pacers as they prepare to face India's formidable batting lineup in the upcoming Test series. Drawing from his experience during the 1999-2000 series, where South Africa dominated India 2-0 with a strong pace attack, Donald emphasizes the importance of pitching full-length deliveries, attacking the stumps, and adopting straighter field placements.

Having toured India in 1996 and 1999-00, Donald shares insights into the strategies that worked for his team. Underlining the significance of the first 25 to 30 overs with a new ball, Donald recalls their approach of maintaining a slightly fuller length and immediately setting straight fields. He notes that English pacers, like James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, should be aware that the pitches may not offer much carry.

Donald stresses the importance of bringing the stumps into play with every ball, particularly when there is a bit of swing. He cautions against employing negative field placements, such as deep square legs or sweepers, after the new ball phase, recommending an extra fielder in the covers for added protection.

While reflecting on his coaching experience, including a stint with Bangladesh until the ODI World Cup, Donald expresses his desire to return to the IPL. He reminisces about his enjoyable times with RCB and acknowledges the IPL as an extraordinary tournament that stands out as the best in the world. Despite missing opportunities due to scheduling conflicts, Donald remains optimistic about potential opportunities in the future, both in the IPL and elsewhere.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Tabu or Dimple Kapadia, this actress has won most National Film Awards for Best Actress

Ram Temple Inauguration: Know latest developments about Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

'If your image is used or morphed...': Rashmika Mandanna reacts to arrest of main accused in her deepfake video

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting engaged in February? Actor says ‘it feels like…’

Weather update: Delhi-NCR reels under cold wave, dense fog, 'orange alert' issued

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE