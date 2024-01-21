'Bring stumps into play...': South Africa legend advice to England before India Tests

India and England will be squaring off against each other in a five-match Test series, starting from January 25.

South African cricket legend Allan Donald provides valuable advice to England's pacers as they prepare to face India's formidable batting lineup in the upcoming Test series. Drawing from his experience during the 1999-2000 series, where South Africa dominated India 2-0 with a strong pace attack, Donald emphasizes the importance of pitching full-length deliveries, attacking the stumps, and adopting straighter field placements.

Having toured India in 1996 and 1999-00, Donald shares insights into the strategies that worked for his team. Underlining the significance of the first 25 to 30 overs with a new ball, Donald recalls their approach of maintaining a slightly fuller length and immediately setting straight fields. He notes that English pacers, like James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, should be aware that the pitches may not offer much carry.

Donald stresses the importance of bringing the stumps into play with every ball, particularly when there is a bit of swing. He cautions against employing negative field placements, such as deep square legs or sweepers, after the new ball phase, recommending an extra fielder in the covers for added protection.

While reflecting on his coaching experience, including a stint with Bangladesh until the ODI World Cup, Donald expresses his desire to return to the IPL. He reminisces about his enjoyable times with RCB and acknowledges the IPL as an extraordinary tournament that stands out as the best in the world. Despite missing opportunities due to scheduling conflicts, Donald remains optimistic about potential opportunities in the future, both in the IPL and elsewhere.