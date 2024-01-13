'Been in touch with Virat Kohli over....': Novak Djokovic opens up about his bond with star Indian cricketer

Kohli and Djokovic have been a tremendous source of inspiration for millions of fans through their remarkable performances in their respective sports.

Serbian tennis sensation Novak Djokovic recently shed light on his connection with the Indian cricket maestro, Virat Kohli. Djokovic revealed that while they have engaged in online conversations, they have yet to cross paths in person.

In anticipation of the highly anticipated 2024 Australian Open, Djokovic graciously took part in a remarkable charitable affair, where he showcased his tennis prowess alongside Australian cricket luminary Steve Smith. As the event unfolded, these two sporting legends even indulged in a friendly game of cricket. To everyone's delight, Djokovic effortlessly smashed a remarkable shot off Smith's bowling, leaving spectators in awe.

Speaking with Sony Sports Network, Novak Djokovic opened up on his connection with cricketers and said:

"I've great relationships with eminent personalities like Sachin, Virat and many others. I've been in touch with Virat Kohli over texts for a few years, but we have never met in person. It was a privilege to hear him speak kindly about me. I admire his career and achievements."

During the same interview, Novak Djokovic expressed his desire to delve into the rich history of India in the near future. Despite being a renowned Serbian tennis player, Djokovic has only had the opportunity to visit India on one occasion. This visit took place in December 2014 when he participated in an exhibition event held in New Delhi.

It is quite astonishing to discover that Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli have never crossed paths, despite Djokovic's involvement with the UAE Royals in the International Premier Tennis League 2015. Interestingly, Kohli served as a co-owner of the Royals team. Although Djokovic was unable to participate in the competition due to fatigue, it appears that their paths did not intersect even during the contract signing for the tournament.

Kohli and Djokovic have been a tremendous source of inspiration for millions of fans through their remarkable performances in their respective sports. Undoubtedly, their unwavering mental fortitude has been a key factor in their resounding success. It is no wonder that sports enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the possibility of witnessing a candid conversation between these two iconic stars in the future.

