'BCCI will answer': Wriddhiman Saha's coy reply on revealing identity of journalist who threatened him

Indian men's team cricketer Wriddhiman Saha on Saturday did not state if he had revealed to BCCI the name of the senior journalist over alleged threats and intimidation for an interview and noted that the board has not told him about their decision.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on February 25 constituted a three-member committee to look into the matter of Saha allegedly receiving threats and intimidation from a senior journalist.

"Speak with BCCI about the discussion (whether or not I have revealed the name of the journalist). They haven't really told me exactly about their decision...BCCI will answer...," Saha told ANI.

The three-member committee comprises of BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla, BCCI Treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal and BCCI Apex Council Member Prabhtej Singh Bhatia.

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

Saha, a centrally-contracted cricketer, was allegedly threatened by a senior journalist for not responding to his messages seeking an interview.

The West Bengal cricketer had gone public, and shared screenshots of his chat with the scribe, revealing how he tried to threaten Saha.

"After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone," wrote Saha in his tweet.

1/3- I was hurt and offended. I thought not to tolerate such kind of behaviour and didn’t want anyone to go through these kind of bullying. I decided I will go out and expose the chat in public eye, but not his/her name — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 22, 2022

The 37-year-old was subsequently urged by players like Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag to come out and reveal the identity of the person who had troubled him.

Saha would, however, issue a public statement via Twitter, revealing why he chose not to reveal the journalist's identity.

"I was hurt and offended. I thought not to tolerate such kind of behaviour and didn’t want anyone to go through these kind of bullying. I decided I will go out and expose the chat in public eye, but not his/her name," he tweeted.

2/3- My nature isnt such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone’s career. So on grounds of humanity looking at his/her family, I am not exposing the name for the time being. But if any such repetition happens, I will not hold back. February 22, 2022

The veteran cricketer's tweets further read, "My nature isnt such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone’s career. So on grounds of humanity looking at his/her family, I am not exposing the name for the time being. But if any such repetition happens, I will not hold back."

With inputs from ANI