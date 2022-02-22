DNA Special: Wriddhiman Saha received threat from which journalist?

Who is the journalist who is forcing the Indian cricket team's Test wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha to give an interview? The cricketer himself has made public his WhatsApp chats with this journalist, in which the journalist is threatening Saha, saying that by not giving him an interview, Saha will regret it very much. Today, our demand is that the BCCI should investigate. Strict action should be taken against this journalist.

Wriddhiman Saha has shared a screenshot of his conversation with the journalist on WhatsApp, in which he writes that. "After all my contributions to Indian cricket, I have to face this from a so-called "respected" journalist. Look at where journalism has gone.

I have brought a copy of this WhatsApp Chat with me. I'll read to you what's written in it. "In it, the journalist asks Wriddhiman Saha to do an interview with him. And he says that if Saha gives him an interview, it will be good for him."

In this, he writes, "If you want to look democratic, I won't put too much pressure on this interview."

And then he writes that. . . "They will pick a wicket-keeper, which will be better. But Saha is picking 11 journalists who are not right for this journalist. He also says that Saha should choose the journalist who can help him."

These journalists then call Saha on WhatsApp. And when they don't pick up this call, they write. Saha didn't call them. I'll never interview you again. I don't take insults lightly and I'll remember that.

Now who is this journalist, so far Wriddhiman Saha and BCCI have not said anything about it. However, we have come to know that these journalists are a famous journalist from Kolkata, who does freelancing nowadays and also has an account on YouTube. Apart from this, he also has good relations with the officials in top positions in the BCCI.

If you tell you the essence of this whole story in three points. The first point - this is that when Wriddhiman Saha has made this journalist's WhatsApp chat public, then he should also tell the name of this journalist.

The second point - if he does not give the name, then the BCCI should conduct an independent inquiry into the matter and find out who this journalist is, the BCCI should do so because Wriddhiman Saha is a Grade B player of the BCCI, who gets Rs 3 crore annually from the Cricket Board under the contract. Generally, players who have a contract with the BCCI have to ask a journalist before giving an interview. And as such, the BCCI can conduct an independent investigation into the matter. And we demand the same from the BCCI.

And the third point is that BCCI President Sourav Ganguly should not only get the name of this journalist revealed by conducting an independent inquiry into the matter but also take action against him. Because this is also the case of a journalist mentally harassing a player. It may have happened to other players even before Wriddhiman Saha. But he didn't dare to say anything about it.

The whole controversy started when Wriddhiman Saha was not selected for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. Hurt by this, he said in an interview that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had told him that as long as he is in this position, he will remain in the team. But so quickly everything changed. And since then, the matter has increased and now their difficulties have increased considerably.