'I will not hold back': Wriddhiman Saha reveals why he won't expose journalist who threatened him

Wriddhiman Saha was recently in the news, after missing out of India's Test squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

Saha put various accusations against former greats of the game like BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and head coach Rahul Dravid, while also revealing how Chetan Sharma, BCCI chief selector had allegedly told Saha he won't be considered for selection 'from now on'.

The 37-year-old wicketkeeper also revealed how he had been threatened by a journalist, who had been forcing Saha to give him an interview.

Saha had shared a screenshot of his chat with the 'so-called' journalist, who had threatened Saha by writing, "I'll never interview you again. I don't take insults lightly and I'll remember that."

The veteran cricketer, however, didn't choose to reveal the identity of the person who threatened him. In a recent tweet by Saha, he opened up further on the situation, while also revealing why he didn't reveal the identity of the journalist while sending out a warning to the same.

"I was hurt and offended. I thought not to tolerate such kind of behaviour and didn’t want anyone to go through these kind of bullying," wrote Saha in his tweet.

He continued, "I decided I will go out and expose the chat in public eye, but not his/her name. My nature isnt such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone’s career. So on grounds of humanity looking at his/her family, I am not exposing the name for the time being. But if any such repetition happens, I will not hold back."

After the whole fiasco came out in public, Saha was supported by many former cricketers such as Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag, who urged the Siliguri-born player to expose the journalist who threatened him.

Saha in his latest tweet also thanked all those who had supported him in the tough times.

"I thank each and everyone who has shown support and extended their willingness to help. My gratitude," he concluded.