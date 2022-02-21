Curious case of Wriddhiman Saha: From Sourav Ganguly promising spot to Rahul Dravid suggesting retirement

Wriddhiman Saha is one of the most unfortunate cricketers as his career coincided with two extraordinary wicketkeepers' - MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant.

In preparation for the home Test series against Sri Lanka, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced the Indian squad, naming Rohit Sharma as the Test captain. Senior Indian middle-order batters Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara were dropped from the Indian Test squad for the upcoming two-match Test series. Not just these two, senior Indian pacer Ishant Sharma and wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha were also dropped and were told to perform well in the Ranji Trophy 2022.

While the two batters are performing in domestic cricket, there is no news on Ishant Sharma playing or not. As for Saha, he excused himself stating personal reasons. Among all four players, Saha is surely one of the most unfortunate cricketers. His career had coincided with two extraordinary wicketkeepers' - MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant.

MS Dhoni had kept him out during the first half of his career, and now he has been fighting the only Indian wicketkeeper to go on to score centuries in Australia, England and South Africa. In between all this, injuries robbed him of Tests, which only meant that his career is likely to end. Also, it would not make sense to have a 37-year-old as the backup keeper when Pant (24-years-old) is ruling across conditions.

And to say this is where all the issues began would be an understatement. After BCCI gave KS Bharat a chance to be the backup wicketkeeper for the upcoming Test, Chetan Sharma, the chairman of India's selection committee, said that he wanted the four senior players to play domestic and return. However, according to Saha, the statements were not correct.

So let's see what we know so far.