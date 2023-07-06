Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal announces shock retirement from international cricket

Image Source: Twitter

In a surprising turn of events in the cricket world, the captain of the Bangladesh ODI team has announced his retirement from international cricket. This decision comes as a shock, especially following the unexpected loss to Afghanistan in a rain-affected match.

With the highly anticipated ODI World Cup merely three months away, Bangladesh now faces the challenge of finding a new leader. Tamim, visibly overwhelmed, shared his heartfelt retirement announcement during a press conference.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has not yet announced the successor to Tamim in the 50-over format. It is highly likely that either Shakib Al Hasan or Litton Das will be given the opportunity. Shakib is currently leading the Bangladesh team in the T20I format, while Litton is the Test captain.

Tamim announced his retirement from T20Is around the same time last year. His last Test match for the country was against Ireland in April.

Tamim was just a teenager when he made his ODI debut in February 2007. His career began with a remarkable victory against India in the World Cup in the West Indies. He scored a half-century in that game.

As Tamim hangs up his boots, he leaves behind an impressive legacy as the highest run-scorer (8313 runs) and centurion (14 centuries) in the ODI format for his team. Among active cricketers, he ranks third in terms of total runs, trailing only Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in one-day cricket.

In the Test format, Tamim concludes his career with an impressive tally of over 5000 runs, including 10 centuries and 31 half-centuries. His contributions have been invaluable to the team's success over the years.

Even in the fast-paced T20I format, Tamim has made his mark, amassing 1758 runs, including one century and 7 fifties.

READ| MS Dhoni net worth: Know extravagant lifestyle, multi-crore businesses, bike collection of CSK captain