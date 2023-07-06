MS Dhoni net worth: Know extravagant lifestyle, multi-crore businesses, bike collection of CSK captain

Image Source: Twitter

One of the most accomplished captains in the illustrious history of Indian cricket is MS Dhoni, a name that resonates with every cricket enthusiast. Renowned for his unwavering composure in high-pressure situations, Dhoni, fondly referred to as "Captain Cool," has steered the Indian team to triumph in all three prestigious ICC tournaments: the ICC World T20, World Cup, and Champions Trophy.

Dhoni, who was the highest-paid player in the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League, continues to earn a staggering amount of Rs 12 crore every year from his contract with the Chennai Super Kings. In addition to this, the wicketkeeper-batsman has diversified his financial portfolio by investing in various businesses, which significantly contribute to his already towering net worth.

Business Investments

Dhoni, widely recognized as one of India's most physically fit athletes, has not only excelled in sports but has also ventured into the fitness industry. This esteemed former captain of the Indian cricket team is the proud owner of more than 200 gyms throughout the nation, operating under the esteemed banner of SportsFit World Pvt. Ltd.

MS Dhoni has a very close relationship with football. Dhoni owns a part of Chennaiyin FC. His successor, Virat, also has a stake in an ISL team - Goa FC.

Dhoni holds a deep affection for bikes, which is clearly evident from his remarkable collection. What adds to the intrigue is his ownership of a racing team in the prestigious Supersport World Championship. This partnership is forged with none other than the renowned actor, Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Seven launched back in February 2016 and Dhoni was approached to be the brand ambassador, but he did them one better. Not only is he the brand ambassador of the brand, but he also owns the footwear side of it.

Production House

Founded in 2019, Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited (DEPL) is led by Sakshi Singh Dhoni, the wife of MS Dhoni. Earlier this year, the production house owned by MS Dhoni announced its debut film, "Let's Get Married," which will be directed by Ramesh Thamilmani.

It’s a wrap on #LGM but the memories are unforgettable!



Thank you to the incredible cast and crew who made this journey so magical. pic.twitter.com/YujE9GzJLs — Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd (@DhoniLtd) May 6, 2023

Dhoni’s automobile collection

Dhoni's vintage, left-hand drive Pontiac Firebird was delivered to his residence in 2020. While he was repping CSK at the IPL in UAE, Sakshi Dhoni took the delivery and shared photos of the rare addition online.

MS Dhoni's Army-grade Nissan 1 Ton, also known as the Nissan 4W73 series truck, holds a special place in his heart as his most cherished possession. This remarkable vehicle was acquired by the esteemed cricketer in 2019.

Back in 2016, New Zealand played an ODI in Ranchi and MS Dhoni had a swanky way of welcoming the team to his hometown, Ranchi. Instead of riding on the team bus, he drove his monstrous Hummer H2 right next to the bus. The H2 can run on any terrain and is a head-turner that costs about Rs 75 lakh.

When MS Dhoni arrived at his home ground in Ranchi riding his hummer.. The New Zealand cricketers went "wow". This pic was taken ahead of Ranchi ODI 2016. @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/KKC3Rwqmm2 — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) March 7, 2019

The Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is undeniably a breathtaking motorcycle that requires no formal introduction. However, the particular model ridden by Dhoni belongs to the previous generation. As reported by HT Auto, this variant is equipped with a robust 1690 cc Air-cooled, Twin Cam 103B, V-Twin engine renowned for its power output of 77.78 PS (56.8 kW) at 5,250 rpm and torque of 132.00 Nm (13.5 kgf-m or 97.4 ft.lbs) at 3,250 rpm.

According to HT, it has been reported that MS Dhoni was the inaugural owner of the awe-inspiring and visually striking Kawasaki Ninja H2 in India. This high-performance motorcycle boasts a 998 cc four-cylinder engine and carries a substantial price tag, starting at a staggering Rs 35 lakh.

In 2018, the world spotted MS Dhoni riding the mighty Confederate X132 Hellcat and almost jumped off their seats. Priced at a cool Rs 47 lakh, the Confederate Hellcat X132 uses aircraft-grade titanium that's super tough and light, resulting in an overall weight of roughly 227 kg.

Huge 7-acre property in Ranchi

One of the most prominent properties owned by Indian celebrities is the magnificent 7-acre house in Ranchi, belonging to none other than MS Dhoni. This sprawling estate encompasses everything one could possibly desire in a home, and then some. Nestled amidst lush plantations and towering trees, this dream house serves as the cherished abode for MS and Sakshi Dhoni, along with their adorable daughter Ziva and their beloved canine companions.

Other real estate investments

In addition to his expansive 7-acre farmhouse in Ranchi, MS Dhoni possesses remarkable properties in Mumbai and Pune as well. As reported by Asianet News, the cricketer has made a significant investment in a property located in the bustling city. Dhoni's wife, Sakshi, also shared a glimpse of their breathtaking house, currently under construction, which boasts a stunning view of the Arabian Sea, on Instagram. Furthermore, according to Times Now, Dhoni acquired a house in the Pimpri-Chinchwad region of Pune in 2021.

