BAN vs SL, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Match 38

In their upcoming World Cup match, Bangladesh is poised to face Sri Lanka. After a lacklustre performance at the Asia Cup, Bangladesh made an impressive start to their World Cup campaign, securing a seven-wicket victory over Afghanistan in their opening match.

However, the team's fortunes took a sharp downturn as they suffered six consecutive losses, with their most recent defeat against Pakistan, who won by seven wickets thanks to a match-winning performance by Fakhar Zaman. Bangladesh became the first team to be eliminated from the ongoing World Cup and now seeks to exit the tournament on a positive note by taking on Sri Lanka in their next fixture.

The clash between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is scheduled to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on November 6. Sri Lanka, too, has had a subpar World Cup campaign, winning just two of their seven matches thus far. They are currently on a two-game losing streak, with successive defeats against Afghanistan and India.

In their previous game, Sri Lanka suffered a crushing 302-run loss, primarily due to outstanding bowling performances by Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami. In their upcoming match against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka will be eager to turn their fortunes around and return to the path of victory.

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 38th Match, ODI World Cup 2023

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Date & Time: Saturday, November 6, 02:00 PM (IST)

BAN vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Shoriful Islam

BAN vs SL, My Dream11 Prediction

