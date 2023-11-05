Headlines

Diwali 2023: Check out these amazing Deepavali outfits for men to look dapper

BAN vs SL ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Delhi

Weather Update: Delhi's air quality remains 'severe', no possibility of rain on Monday

BAN vs SL, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Match 38

India sends emergency relief to earthquake-hit Nepal, reaffirms PM Modi's 'Neighbourhood First' policy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Diwali 2023: Check out these amazing Deepavali outfits for men to look dapper

BAN vs SL ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Delhi

Weather Update: Delhi's air quality remains 'severe', no possibility of rain on Monday

Batters with most runs in World Cup history

7 common signs, symptoms of breast cancer

10 healthy carbs for people with Diabetes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Manasvi Mamgai feels Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17 is a version of Temptation Island: ‘It’s so weird to see…’

Apne birthday...: Anushka Sharma posts special note for Virat Kohli as he equals Tendulkar's world record at World Cup

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

HomeCricket

Cricket

BAN vs SL, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Match 38

BAN vs SL Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 38, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 09:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In their upcoming World Cup match, Bangladesh is poised to face Sri Lanka. After a lacklustre performance at the Asia Cup, Bangladesh made an impressive start to their World Cup campaign, securing a seven-wicket victory over Afghanistan in their opening match.

However, the team's fortunes took a sharp downturn as they suffered six consecutive losses, with their most recent defeat against Pakistan, who won by seven wickets thanks to a match-winning performance by Fakhar Zaman. Bangladesh became the first team to be eliminated from the ongoing World Cup and now seeks to exit the tournament on a positive note by taking on Sri Lanka in their next fixture.

The clash between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is scheduled to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on November 6. Sri Lanka, too, has had a subpar World Cup campaign, winning just two of their seven matches thus far. They are currently on a two-game losing streak, with successive defeats against Afghanistan and India.

In their previous game, Sri Lanka suffered a crushing 302-run loss, primarily due to outstanding bowling performances by Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami. In their upcoming match against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka will be eager to turn their fortunes around and return to the path of victory.

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 38th Match, ODI World Cup 2023

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Date & Time: Saturday, November 6, 02:00 PM (IST)

BAN vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Shoriful Islam

BAN vs SL, My Dream11 Prediction

Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Shoriful Islam

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi, Rishi Sunak discuss progress on FTA, India's strong performance at Cricket World Cup

Shantanu Anam talks about his film Dilli Dark, importance of film festivals for ‘content-driven’ movies | Exclusive

Apple makes a new ‘all-time’ record in India, CEO Tim Cook reveals

Weather Update: Delhi's air quality remains 'severe', no possibility of rain on Monday

New Delhi-Patna train tickets for Diwali 2023: Special Vande Bharat introduced for Deepawali, Chhath; check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE