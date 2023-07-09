BAN vs IND 1st T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur's unbeaten fifty propels India to a convincing 7-wicket victory

Image Source: Twitter @ICC

Harmanpreet Kaur showcased her batting prowess, leading India Women to a resounding seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh Women in the first of three T20I matches at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur, displayed her exceptional skills with an unbeaten 54 off just 35 balls, propelling India to triumph after a stellar performance by the spinners.

Opting to bowl first, the Indian spinners exploited the favorable conditions to perfection, restricting Bangladesh to a modest total of 114 for 5. In a remarkable display of batting prowess, Harmanpreet notched up her first half-century of the season, while her deputy, Smriti Mandhana, contributed a valuable 38 runs off 34 balls. Together, they formed a formidable partnership, adding 70 runs for the third wicket, ultimately achieving the target in a mere 16.2 overs. Harmanpreet's innings included six boundaries and two sixes, capitalizing on the two chances she received from the left-arm spinner, Nahida Akter.

That's that from the 1st T20I.



A convincing 7-wicket win in the first T20I over Bangladesh and #TeamIndia take a 1-0 lead in the series.



Captain @ImHarmanpreet (54*) hits the winning runs as we win with 22 balls to spare.



Scorecard - https://t.co/QjTdi2Osrg #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/zeSveT5nHF July 9, 2023

cre_Trending

Mandhana set the tone for India by displaying her exceptional batting skills, hitting a total of five boundaries. Among them, her square cut-off seamer Marufa Akter and inside-out lofted cover drive were particularly stunning shots. The spin attack, led by the experienced Deepti Sharma (0/14 in 4 overs), along with debutants Anusha Bareddy (0/24 in 4 overs) and Minnu Manni (1/21 in 3 overs), flawlessly executed skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's plan of bowling on one side of the wicket. Leg-spinner Shafali Verma (1/18 in 3 overs) also performed well, except for a six hit off her bowling by top-scorer Sorna Akhtar (28 off 28 balls).

The strategy was to strengthen the off-side field with five fielders and consistently bowl on the fourth or fifth off-stump line. This tactic aimed to make it challenging for the predominantly right-handed Bangladeshi batters to find gaps in the field. The plan proved effective when debutant Mani claimed her first wicket. Shamima Sultana (17) failed to connect her slog sweep after hitting the off-spinner for a six, and Jemimah Rodrigues made a smart catch at square leg.

Pooja Vastrakar then used a short ball to weaken Shathi Rani (22) before dismissing her with a perfect fuller delivery. Nigar Sultana (2) was run out, and Shafali Verma tempted Shobhana Mostary (23 off 33 balls) with a well-pitched delivery, leading to her frustration and eventual dismissal.

READ| Pakistan threatens to withdraw from ODI World Cup 2023 if...