Bad news for Team India and KKR: Key middle order batsman likely to miss out IPL and WTC

Source: Twitter

Team India mimiddle-orderatsman Shreyas Iyer, who is going through a tough time due to his back injury is expected to miss out from the upcoming IPL. The right-handed batsman is currently out of the ongoing 3-match ODI series against Australia. As per the report in Times of India, the 28-year-old will undergo surgery for his excruciating lower back pain.

It will be a big blow for two times champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as their captain and leading batsman is supposed to go on a 4 to 5-month rest. Shahrukh Khan owned Kolkata franchise picked Iyer for 12.25 cr. in the mega auction that happened in 2022. IPL 2022 was a successful season for the KKR captain as he lived up to the franchise’s expectations by being the leading run scorer for his team.

"Iyer has been advised to go for surgery. He is keen to get operated on by a specialist in London, but if there is a decent option in India, then the surgery could take place here also," a source informed TOI. Earlier the reports were suggesting that Iyer will miss out first few matches but it has been confirmed that the Mumbai-born cricketer will be out of action for a minimum of 4 months.

Shreyas Iyer was a part of the 4th Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy but did not come to bat due to his lower back pain. Rahul Dravid and Co. was expecting his return in a few weeks but now it seems like team India has to start looking for a better replacement at No. 4 in the playing XI. With the World Test Championship Scheduled to happen on June 7 KL Rahul would be a go-to choice as a No. 4 batter for Rohit Sharma.