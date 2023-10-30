Babar Azam's leaked WhatsApp chats spark major controversy, huge problem for PCB

Headlines

Cricket

Babar Azam’s private chat with PCB official leaked amid rumors of a major rift in Pakistan cricket

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 02:55 PM IST

Controversy has engulfed Pakistan cricket with the leakage of private WhatsApp chats involving team captain Babar Azam The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief, Zaka Ashraf, is alleged to have authorized the release of these chats on live television, sparking a major controversy.

In response to these allegations, Ashraf stated in an interview with a local news channel that Babar Azam had never directly contacted him, asserting that the team captain should communicate with the Director of International Cricket and the Chief Operating Officer, not him.

These events have raised questions about whether Babar Azam provided consent for his private chats to be shared publicly, considering that leaking personal messages can be considered a breach of privacy. Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif initially made these claims, accusing Ashraf of avoiding Babar's attempts to contact him and ignoring his calls.

During a program, former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali questioned whether Babar had given permission to the PCB president or the program to broadcast his private communication. Subsequently, the program's host issued an apology for leaking the WhatsApp chat on social media. The leaked chat has ignited discussions and controversy within the cricket community and among fans, focusing on issues of privacy and the ethics of sharing personal messages in the public domain.

This incident highlights the delicate line between personal and public communication, especially for individuals in the public eye like cricket captains. It underscores the significance of consent and ethical considerations when handling private messages Babar Azam, a renowned cricketer and captain of the Pakistan national cricket team, is closely followed by fans and the cricketing community, making this incident a matter of public interest and concern.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the PCB and Babar Azam will address the leakage of the private WhatsApp chat and the associated controversies. This incident serves as a reminder of the challenges and responsibilities that come with being a prominent figure in the world of sports.

