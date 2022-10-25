Aus vs SL: Marcus Stoinis scores 59 off 18, ball by ball account

Image: Twitter

Though the match was slightly titled in Australia’s favour when Marcus Stoinis came out to bat against Sri Lanka in Perth on Tuesday during the ongoing T20 World Cup. However, it will always be remembered as Stoinis’ game because of the fantastic power-hitting he displayed against the hapless Sri Lankan bowlers. He remained not out on 59 after playing 18 deliveries. Out of the 18 balls he played, he scored 6 sixes, 4 fours, 1 double and 5 singles. Two dot balls were also there.

Stoinis completed his half century in just 16 balls, fastest by any Australian in international cricket. Here’s the ball by ball detail of what Stoinis did during the match:

Ball 1: Single run. Nobody has any idea about what to happen now.

Ball 2: A double.

Ball 3: First four of Stoinis’ innings.

Ball 4: Careful approach leads to dot ball.

Ball 5: A classy boundary.

Ball 6: One more boundary.

Ball 7: Single taken.

Ball 8: Single taken.

Ball 9: A six over long on off Hasaranga.

Ball 10: A well timed boundary.

Ball 11: Huge amnd high six off Hasaranga.

Ball 12: Single taken, crowd chants for maximum.

Ball 13: A rare dot ball.

Ball 14: Six over Maheesh Theekshana.

Ball 15: Another six by Stoinis on Theekshana.

Ball 16: Shot towards long on for a single.

Ball 17: Stoinis hits Maheesh Theekshana for a grand six.

Ball 18: Stoinis hits Lahiru Kumara for a six.

