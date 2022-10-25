Search icon
Aus vs SL T20 World Cup: Watch Chamika Karunaratne’s stunning catch to dismiss Glenn Maxwell

Ind vs Aus: Chamika Karunaratne displayed great game awareness and took a splendid catch to dismiss Glenn Maxwell.

Australia and Sri Lanka are playing a high-voltage encounter in Optus Stadium in Perth in the ongoing T20 World Cup. It’s an important match for both the teams in the Super 12 stage. Sri Lanbka batted first and posed a total of 157 for 6, and now Australia are chasing the target.

One player that was very important for Australia during chase was the dynamic Glenn Maxwell, a player that can change any match with his explosive batting. He started well in this game also and scored a quickfire 23 in 11 balls, but then a stunning catch by Chamika Karunaratne sent him back to the pavillion. The catch was a masterclass in timing and game awareness.

At the time of publishing this copy, Australia were crusing along towards a comfortable win. They need 51 in six overs that is 36 balls. However, Sri Lanka trying its best to stop the hosts. It’s going to be difficult for the guests on this fast pitch that requires a great control over line and length.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

But as they say, it’s not over till it’s over, so the Asian giants are still in the game. Will Aaron Finch and Marcus Stoinis be laughing their way to victory?

READ | David Warner dubbed 'Superman' by fans after his exceptional fielding

AUS vs SL: Huge blow to Australia as Adam Zampa tests Covid positive ahead of crucial match
