AUS vs SL: David Warner dubbed 'Superman' by fans after his exceptional fielding during must-win tie

Australia's must-win clash against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2022 got underway on Tuesday, October 25, and David Warner put in a memorable shift out on the field. Known to be one of the most animated characters both on and off the field, the Australian opener is one of the most committed players in the world.

With Aaron Finch and Co needing to win against Sri Lanka to pick up their first win of T20 World Cup 2022, Warner was willing to put in the hard yards as he saved a maximum and later took a diving catch as well.

Warner was subsequently hailed as 'Superman' by fans who were delighted with the swashbuckling batsman's efforts on the field. In the fourth ball of 10th over of Sri Lanka's inning, Dhananjay de Silva unleashed an effort straight down the park, but Warner ran towards his back and dived to save four runs after diving and taking a catch, he couldn't keep hold of the ball due to his momentum but still saved four runs.

Later, he was on hand to take a diving catch to dismiss Dhananjaya, once and for all.

After Warner's epic effort out on the field, Australia started to comeback in the clash after a period of brief domination from Sri Lanka. As soon as De Silva departed, Dasun Shanaka's side lost momentum and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

It helped the defending champs roar back as they reduced Sri Lanka to 120/6, but with Charith Asalanka in the middle, they were nonetheless fighting to reach a par total.