AUS vs SA 1st Test: Khaya Zondo takes a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss David Warner- Watch

Khaya Zondo plucked a stunner at short leg

The highly anticipated Test series between Australia and South Africa began on Saturday at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Choosing to bowl first, the hosts restricted the Proteas to 152 in the first innings. The Australians bowled well as a team, with Mitchell Starc (3-41), Nathan Lyon (3-14), Scott Boland (2-28), and Pat Cummins (2-35) all taking wickets.

In response, Australia got off to a rough start as David Warner was dismissed on the first ball of the innings to Kagiso Rabada.

Rabada hit a well-directed short ball, which Warner fended to short leg, where Khaya Zondo made a one-handed catch at full stretch.

Watch:

Coming to the match, Australia was 145/5 at the end of Day 1, with Travis Head unbeaten on 78. Rabada (2-50) and Anrich Nortje (2-37) each took two wickets for the visitors, while Marco Jansen (1-15) grabbed one.

