WATCH: Rishabh Pant completes brilliant catch after Virat Kohli almost drops it

Rishabh Pant held onto the catch after Virat Kohli dropped it

After Bangladesh maintained their lead, the hosts were jolted with the first wicket in the 47th over of the fourth innings. KL Rahul and his team scored 404 runs in the first inning after electing to bat first. They subsequently bowled out Bangladesh for 150 and then batted again, scoring 258 before declaring the innings.

Umesh Yadav drew the first blood for India on the fourth day of the ongoing first Test. Virat Kohli almost dropped opener Najmul Hossain Shanto before wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant made the catch.

Shanto edged the first delivery of the 47th over, which Kohli dropped but Rishabh Pant caught. The Indian batter botched it up, but Pant's presence of mind called for it as he dived left to complete the catch.

Watch:

India finally broke the obstinate partnership, and left-arm spinner Axar Patel did not waste any time in getting India's second breakthrough, dismissing Yasir Ali for only 5 runs as the visitors took two wickets in rapid succession.

Talking of the match, Bangladesh needs 310 runs to win the first Test and take a 1-0 lead. However, with 3 quick wickets, their score reads 203/3 at the end of 77 overs.

