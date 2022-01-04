AUS vs ENG 4th Test Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Australia vs England match in Melbourne

After having retained the Ashes urn, Australia will take on England in the 4th Test of the series. Australia's debutant Scott Boland had taken 7 wickets to stun the visitors. However, the hosts aren't satisfied and will not settle without whitewashing the opponents 5-0.

Talking about the Aussie said, Travis Head has been tested COVID-19 positive and Usman Khawaja will replace him in the eleven.

As for England, they have struggled as a team and did not show any kind of fight in the third Test as they lost the match by an innings and 14 runs. Their opening combination is a huge headache for their team management.

The English side has nothing to lose and will be playing for pride and need to play an excellent brand of cricket if they want to beat the Aussies.

Dream11 Prediction – Australia vs England – 4th Test in Melbourne

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Australia vs England

Australia vs England My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batters: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Dawid Malan, Marnus Labuschagne

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Joe Root

Bowlers: Stuart Broad, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Mark Wood

AUS vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon

England: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

Australia vs England My Dream11 Playing XI

Alex Carey, David Warner, Marcus Harris, Dawid Malan (VC), Marnus Labuschagne (C), Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Stuart Broad, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Mark Wood

Australia vs England Match Details

The match begins at 5:00 AM IST and will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne from Wednesday, January 05. The match will be streamed live on Sony Sports Network in India.

Squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, Usman Khawaja, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Swepson.

England: Joe Root (C), Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Ollie Pope, Rory Burns, Craig Overton, Daniel Lawrence.