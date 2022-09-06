Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 points table: Why India's match versus Sri-Lanka is must win clash?

Rohit Sharma's men must win at all costs against Sri Lanka

Team India's five-wicket defeat against Pakistan earlier on Sunday had made their qualification route to the final of Asia Cup 2022 a tad bit complicated. First off, Rohit Sharma and Co will have to win against Sri Lanka at any cost, and a similar outcome against Afghanistan later will also help their cause.

The Men in Blue had topped their group after beating both Pakistan and Hong Kong, however, their lost their first Super 4 clash to their arch-rivals, and will faceoff against Dasun Shanaka's side on Tuesday.

Talking about India's qualification hopes, it's simple maths for them, win both their remaining games and they have a high chance of finishing in the top two berths. Pakistan will also play against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, and if they also win both their games, then it will help India's cause.

As far as the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 points table is concerned, both Sri Lanka and Pakistan have amassed 2 points each, while India and Afghanistan have zero points.

How does Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 points table look like?

The Lankan Lions had earlier defeated Afghanistan and thus they sit pretty atop the Super 4 stage points tally, with a positive net run rate of +0.589. Pakistan are second with a net run rate of +0.126. India are third, and Aghanistan are fourth with no points on the board.

The Men in Blue will not only have to beat Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, they will also have to do so by a big margin, because if any of these two sides end up beating Pakistan, then it could become a three-way race for the top two berths.

Thus, a win today, ideally by a big margin will do well for Rohit Sharma's men, and a similar result against Afghanistan on Thursday will help them climb to the second spot. If India lose against Sri Lanka and beat Aghanistan then also they will have an outside chance of reaching the final, but for that to happen they will have to hope for favourable results elsewhere.