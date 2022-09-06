Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 points table: Why India's match versus Sri-Lanka is must win clash?

Team India have already lost their Asia Cup Super 4 clash against Pakistan and they cannot afford to lose against Sri Lanka at any cost.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 04:58 PM IST

Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 points table: Why India's match versus Sri-Lanka is must win clash?
Rohit Sharma's men must win at all costs against Sri Lanka

Team India's five-wicket defeat against Pakistan earlier on Sunday had made their qualification route to the final of Asia Cup 2022 a tad bit complicated. First off, Rohit Sharma and Co will have to win against Sri Lanka at any cost, and a similar outcome against Afghanistan later will also help their cause. 

The Men in Blue had topped their group after beating both Pakistan and Hong Kong, however, their lost their first Super 4 clash to their arch-rivals, and will faceoff against Dasun Shanaka's side on Tuesday. 

Talking about India's qualification hopes, it's simple maths for them, win both their remaining games and they have a high chance of finishing in the top two berths. Pakistan will also play against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, and if they also win both their games, then it will help India's cause. 

READ| 'Notice the people who are..': Virat Kohli shares cryptic post amid criticism after MS Dhoni revelation

As far as the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 points table is concerned, both Sri Lanka and Pakistan have amassed 2 points each, while India and Afghanistan have zero points. 

How does Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 points table look like?

The Lankan Lions had earlier defeated Afghanistan and thus they sit pretty atop the Super 4 stage points tally, with a positive net run rate of +0.589. Pakistan are second with a net run rate of +0.126. India are third, and Aghanistan are fourth with no points on the board.

The Men in Blue will not only have to beat Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, they will also have to do so by a big margin, because if any of these two sides end up beating Pakistan, then it could become a three-way race for the top two berths. 

READ| IND vs SL Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka match in Dubai

Thus, a win today, ideally by a big margin will do well for Rohit Sharma's men, and a similar result against Afghanistan on Thursday will help them climb to the second spot. If India lose against Sri Lanka and beat Aghanistan then also they will have an outside chance of reaching the final, but for that to happen they will have to hope for favourable results elsewhere. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in co-ord set, Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in printed outfit
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP ECET 2022 Counselling registration starts: Website, steps to register, other details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.