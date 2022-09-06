'Notice the people who are..': Virat Kohli shares cryptic post amid criticism after MS Dhoni revelation

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has roared back into form, ever since he made his comeback at the Asia Cup 2022. The former Indian skipper has smashed two fifties against Hong Kong and Pakistan, and he is the leading run-score of the tournament's ongoing edition with 154 runs under his belt.

After India's most recent defeat against Pakistan, Kohli attended the pre-match press conference, and he made some shocking revelations, how nobody other than MS Dhoni had texted him after he announced his decision to relinquish Test captain earlier in January 2022.

More recently, the Delhi-born batsman has been facing criticism for his revelations about MS Dhoni, with former India legend Sunil Gavaskar asking Kohli to name the player from whom he was expecting a call. Amid all this drama, Kohli on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared a cryptic note on his story.

"One thing I can tell you is when I gave up Test captaincy, I got a message from only one person who I've played with before -- MS Dhoni," Kohli said after India's five-wicket defeat to Pakistan.

#WATCH | When I left Test captaincy, only MS Dhoni messaged me. A lot of people have my number, but no one messaged me. The respect and connection with him (MS Dhoni) is genuine... neither he is insecure about me, nor I am insecure about him...: Virat Kohli, Indian cricketer pic.twitter.com/kSTqAdfzs5 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

"A lot of people have my number and a lot of people give suggestions on TV, but among people who have my number, I didn't get a message from anyone else," he had said.

When quizzed about Kohli's remarks, Gavaskar, speaking to Sports Tak said, "It's very difficult to say as to whom Virat is referring to. If he would have taken any names, you can then go and ask that person, if you have contacted him or not. What I have heard is that he is talking about only MSD having called him after leaving Test captaincy."

"If he is talking about former players, who have played with him, we know who all from that lot come on TV. He should name the player he is referring to. Ask them Kya Bhai aapne koi Message nahi Kiya (Bro, you didn't message me?)"

Meanwhile, Kohli shared a note on his Instagram story, ahead of India's Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka.

The note read, "Notice the people who are happy for your happiness and sad for your sadness. They're the ones who deserves special places in your heart."

The 33-year-old will be hoping to continue his good form against Sri Lanka because it will be a must-win game for the Men in Blue to keep their hopes of reaching the final alive.