IND vs SL Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka match in Dubai

India vs Sri Lanka

The 9th match of the Asia Cup 2022 will see India facing off against Sri Lanka on 6th September at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will look to bounce back after their last-over loss to Pakistan and would want this win to stay in contention to make it to the final.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka will be a side riding high on momentum after their win over Afghanistan in their last Super Four match.

Sri Lanka have found good form with the bat as they chased down totals in excess of 175 on both occasions. India will be in dire need of a win after losing their first Super 4 game.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs Sri Lanka - Match 9, Super 4 of Asia Cup

IND vs SL Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup

India vs Pakistan My Dream11 Team

Wicket keepers: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (VC), Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando

IND vs SL Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

IND vs SL My Dream11 team

Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Hardik Pandya (VC), Wanindu Hasaranga, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022, Super Four match details

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022, Super Four match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, on September 6. The match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network channels in India. The live streaming of Asia Cup 2022 will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.