Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka match in Dubai

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India vs Sri Lanka, Super 4 match in Asia Cup in Dubai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 06:56 AM IST

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka match in Dubai
India vs Sri Lanka

The 9th match of the Asia Cup 2022 will see India facing off against Sri Lanka on 6th September at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

READ: Pakistan hold nerves to beat India in thriller match, Arshdeep and Urvashi gets brutally trolled

The Rohit Sharma-led side will look to bounce back after their last-over loss to Pakistan and would want this win to stay in contention to make it to the final.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka will be a side riding high on momentum after their win over Afghanistan in their last Super Four match. 

Sri Lanka have found good form with the bat as they chased down totals in excess of 175 on both occasions. India will be in dire need of a win after losing their first Super 4 game.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs Sri Lanka - Match 9, Super 4 of Asia Cup 

IND vs SL Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup

India vs Pakistan My Dream11 Team

Wicket keepers: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (VC), Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando

READ: AUS vs NZ 1st ODI live streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI match in Cairns

IND vs SL Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

IND vs SL My Dream11 team

Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Hardik Pandya (VC), Wanindu Hasaranga, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando

READ| IND vs PAK: Huge blow for Babar Azam's side, another pacer ruled out through injury

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022, Super Four match details

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022, Super Four match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, on September 6. The match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network channels in India. The live streaming of Asia Cup 2022 will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in co-ord set, Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in printed outfit
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTA NEET UG 2022 Result: Check last five year's cut-off trends, qualifying marks
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.