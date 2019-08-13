Ashes 2019: England's Moeen Ali to take a break from cricket, says Worcestershire coach

After not being selected for the second Ashes test match, England all-rounder Moeen Ali is now taking a break from the game to "recharge his batteries", Vitality T20 Blast side Worcestershire's coach Alex Gidman confirmed on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old was dropped from the national side after his poor display during the opening test match at Edgbaston where he secured only 3 wickets in two innings (1-42 and 2-130) and failed to score more than 4 runs.

Jack Leach, Left arm spinner, was named in the squad insted of Ali for the test at Lord's Cricket Ground.

"Mo is spending a little time away from the middle, recharging his batteries and putting in some quality practice time which he feels he needs, and we completely respect," Gidman said in a statement

"He has had an intense schedule of international cricket involving the ICC World Cup and the start of the Ashes."

"Mo loves playing for Worcestershire and he gives a lift to everyone in the dressing room when he comes back and plays for us. We look forward to when he returns soon."

Last month, Ali was an active memeber of the England squad which was crowned the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 champions. The left hander has played 60 test matches for England since his debut in 2014 and has 181 wickets.