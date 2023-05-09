Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Anushka Sharma's reaction goes viral after Dinesh Karthik's dropped catch during MI vs RCB match

MI vs RCB: Royal Challengers Banglore scored 199 in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 09, 2023, 10:06 PM IST

Watch: Anushka Sharma's reaction goes viral after Dinesh Karthik's dropped catch during MI vs RCB match
Watch: Anushka Sharma's reaction goes viral after Dinesh Kartik's dropped catch during MI vs RCB match (photo: Twitter)

MI vs RCB IPL match: Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) couldn't have a great start against Mumbai Indians (MI) during the 54th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, RCB skipper and Maxwell had an impressive performance. They led the team to cross 100. During the match, Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma also supported the team.

When Dinesh Karthik tried to smash a six, it went straight to Cameroon Green's hands. However, he dropped the catch. Anushka's reaction on the incident went viral. Check out the video here:

MI captain Rohit Sharma had won the toss and elected to field first and left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff justified his decision by getting Virat Kohli to nick one behind to Ishan Kishan on the fifth ball of his first over. Kohli tried to give the Aussie pacer the charge to heave it into the stands but only managed a thick edge behind for 1-- DRS giving the former India captain out.

READ | Watch: Girl dancing during IPL match in Lucknow stadium goes viral

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Chris Jordan, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

Subs: Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Vishav Vinod, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goel

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj. Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel

Subs: Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmad.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ishani Chahar, the beautiful wife of Punjab Kings spinner Rahul Chahar
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
In pics: SS Rajamouli launches Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's NTR 30, claps first shot
Nysa Devgan enjoys royal stay at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace; poses with Orhan Awatramani, other friends
Bull Riding to Big Wave Surfing, take a look at 6 most dangerous sports in the world
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Deepthi Narkuti, Hyderabad girl hired for record-breaking package by Microsoft, her salary is...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.