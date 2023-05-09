Watch: Anushka Sharma's reaction goes viral after Dinesh Karthik's dropped catch during MI vs RCB match

Watch: Anushka Sharma's reaction goes viral after Dinesh Kartik's dropped catch during MI vs RCB match (photo: Twitter)

MI vs RCB IPL match: Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) couldn't have a great start against Mumbai Indians (MI) during the 54th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, RCB skipper and Maxwell had an impressive performance. They led the team to cross 100. During the match, Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma also supported the team.

When Dinesh Karthik tried to smash a six, it went straight to Cameroon Green's hands. However, he dropped the catch. Anushka's reaction on the incident went viral. Check out the video here:

Anushka Sharma's reaction on Kartik's catch drop

MI captain Rohit Sharma had won the toss and elected to field first and left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff justified his decision by getting Virat Kohli to nick one behind to Ishan Kishan on the fifth ball of his first over. Kohli tried to give the Aussie pacer the charge to heave it into the stands but only managed a thick edge behind for 1-- DRS giving the former India captain out.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Chris Jordan, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

Subs: Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Vishav Vinod, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goel

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj. Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel

Subs: Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmad.