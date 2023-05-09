Search icon
Watch: Girl dancing during IPL match in Lucknow stadium goes viral

IPL viral video: The girl was accompanied by another young girl in the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 09, 2023, 07:46 PM IST

Watch: Girl dancing during IPL match in Lucknow stadium goes viral
Watch: Girl dancing during IPL match in Lucknow stadium goes viral (Photo: Insta/Lucknow Nagari)

With the beginning of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in April this year, several videos caught the attention of fans and netizens. So far, we have seen videos of fighting, dancing and many others from IPL matches. And now, another video has gone viral from a stadium during an IPL match.

In the video, a girl in a black top and blue jeans can be seen dancing in the viral video. She was accompanied by another young girl in the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. A host wearing the Luckow Super Giants' jersey can also be seen grooving with them. The video was uploaded by the Instagram page Lucknow Nagri on May 6. The post has so far garnered 6,000 likes on Instagram. Check out the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by LUCKNOW NAGARI (@lucknownagari)

But who is the girl in the viral video? She is Komal Singh, who describes herself as a digital content creator. She has 120K followers on her Instagram account.

READ | Girl in sexy bikini dances to SRK's Besharam Rang on beach, viral video sets internet on fire

