Cricket

Another major setback for Delhi Capitals as Lungi Ngidi ruled out of IPL 2024, replacement announced

The IPL confirmed on Friday that the South African pacer will not be participating in the upcoming edition of the league.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 15, 2024, 04:21 PM IST

The day after Harry Brook announced his withdrawal from the Delhi Capitals squad for the upcoming Indian Premier League, another overseas star of the franchise, Lungi Ngidi, was ruled out of the season due to an injury. The IPL confirmed on Friday that the South African pacer will not be participating in the upcoming edition of the league. Jake Fraser-McGurk has been announced as his replacement.

“Ngidi, who has played 14 IPL matches and has 25 wickets against his name, was ruled out of the IPL 2024 due to injury,” a release from the IPL stated.

Fraser-McGurk, who has represented Australia in two One-Day Internationals, recently joined DC for his reserve price of INR 50 lakhs.

Ngidi, who last played for the Paarl Royals in the SA20 league in February, missed the T20I series against India last year but returned during the two-Test series against Rohit Sharma's team.

Ngidi's absence is a significant setback for the Capitals, especially after Brooks withdrew from the team due to a family tragedy. Brooks, an English batter, announced that he would not be joining the franchise following the passing of his grandmother after a long illness. He expressed his desire to be with his family during this difficult time.

The recent departures of two key players have left the Delhi Capitals with only two overseas frontline pacers, Anrich Nortje and Jhye Richardson. Nortje, who recently made his return to competitive cricket after a long hiatus since September 2023, showcased his skills in the CSA T20 Challenge last week.

The big question now is whether Nortje will be granted clearance to join the Capitals in time for their first match of the season on March 23. 

