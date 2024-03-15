Twitter
'CSK would let him...': MS Dhoni's ex-teammate predicts reason for star player's retirement

MS Dhoni is set to make his much-anticipated return to the cricket field as the IPL 2024 commences on March 22.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 15, 2024, 09:51 AM IST

Cricket enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the return of legendary cricketer MS Dhoni to the field as the IPL 2024 kicks off on March 22 in Chennai. In a highly anticipated clash, Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of the tournament. This marks Dhoni's comeback after the IPL 2023 final, where he led the CSK to a historic fifth title, tying the record.

Speculation has been rife regarding whether IPL 2024 will mark the swansong of Dhoni's illustrious career. Former cricketers, including some who have shared the field with Dhoni, engaged in discussions about his future on Jio Cinema.

Reflecting on Dhoni's deep-rooted connection with CSK, his longtime teammate Suresh Raina shared insights into Dhoni's pre-season routine, highlighting his dedication to the team's preparation. Raina emphasized Dhoni's early arrival in Chennai before the IPL, where he engages in rigorous training sessions and fosters team camaraderie, describing the experience as "magical."

Anil Kumble drew parallels between Dhoni and cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar, recalling memorable interactions with Dhoni during their time together in the Indian team. Kumble lauded Dhoni's unwavering commitment and cited instances of his dedication to training, reminiscent of Tendulkar's work ethic.

Former CSK player Robin Uthappa shed light on the factors that could influence Dhoni's decision to retire, pinpointing concerns over Dhoni's wicketkeeping abilities due to potential knee issues. Despite Dhoni's formidable batting prowess, Uthappa suggested that his love for wicketkeeping might prompt him to consider retirement if physical constraints impede his performance.

Echoing similar sentiments, Eoin Morgan discussed Dhoni's autonomy in shaping his future in cricket. Morgan emphasized Dhoni's desire for the franchise's success and speculated that deteriorating knee conditions could hasten his retirement to ensure a smooth transition for the team's leadership.

As the cricketing world eagerly awaits Dhoni's return to action in IPL 2024, discussions surrounding the twilight of his illustrious career continue to captivate fans and pundits alike.

