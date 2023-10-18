'Ajeeb si betaabi': Shikhar Dhawan's heartfelt post for son after divorce with Aesha Mukerji

Dhawan has been experiencing a challenging phase in his life, having recently gone through a divorce from his wife, Aesha Mukherjee.

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan recently obtained a divorce from his estranged wife Aesha Mukerji on the grounds of cruelty. The Delhi Court granted Dhawan mandatory visitation rights to meet his son in both India and Australia. Additionally, the court ordered Mukerji to bring their son to India for visitation purposes. Amidst these legal proceedings, Dhawan took to Instagram to share a heartfelt moment with his son Zoravar.

The talented cricketer posted a screenshot of a video call with his 10-year-old boy, who is currently residing in Australia. The image captures Zoravar standing confidently in a hoodie, while Dhawan beams with joy as he gazes at his son.

He also added famous poetry by Gulzar alongside the picture in the caption, "Ek Ajeeb Si Betaabi Hai Tere Bin, Reh Bhi Lete Hai Aur Raha Bhi Nahi Jaata."

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh reacted to the post with a heart emoji.

"Hope we see you both together soon!!" said a user.

Another wrote, " I am fan of your attitude towards life and all that you do and say about others."

Dhawan and Aesha Mukerji tied the knot in 2012. Both Aesha and Zoraver hold Australian citizenship. Prior to her marriage with Dhawan, Aesha was previously married and has two daughters from her first husband.

Family Court Judge Harish Kumar upheld Dhawan's accusations against his wife, as she failed to provide evidence to refute the claims. The judge noted that Aesha had caused significant mental distress to Dhawan by compelling him to endure a long-distance marriage, with her residing in Australia and keeping their son away from him for an extended period of time.

