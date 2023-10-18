Headlines

World Cup 2023: Pakistan squad hit by viral fever ahead of crucial Australia clash in Bengaluru

Delhi-NCR weather update: Minimum temperatures dip, check IMD update for the week

Same-sex marriage verdict: What’s in favour of and against LGBTQIA+ community? Explained

'Barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza': Israel Defence Forces spokesperson on hospital blast

'I am done...': Sania Mirza shares cryptic post amidst 'divorce' rumours with Shoaib Malik

The couple has remained secretive about the state of their marriage, but their enigmatic social media posts have only fueled speculation in recent times.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 09:46 AM IST

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has once again ignited speculation about her marriage to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, following a cryptic Instagram post on Monday.

Reports suggest that Mirza and Malik have been living apart for over a year now, while co-parenting their five-year-old son, Izhaan. The 36-year-old former tennis player currently resides in Dubai with Izhaan, while Malik remains in Pakistan.

Mirza, who bid farewell to her professional tennis career earlier this year, recently took to her Instagram story to share a message that has left her fans convinced of a potential split from her husband.

"If I am communicating, I care. If I am quiet, I'm done," Mirza wrote on her Insta story.

The couple has remained secretive about the state of their marriage, but their enigmatic social media posts have only fueled speculation in recent times.

In August, Malik made a significant change to his Instagram Bio, switching from "Husband to a superwoman Sania Mirza" to simply "Father to One True Blessing." This alteration once again left fans questioning whether he had divorced Mirza or not.

It is worth mentioning that Malik is conspicuously absent from Mirza's Instagram profile, as she has removed all his pictures except for one.

Rumors of trouble in their paradise have been circulating since last year, ever since Malik's photoshoot with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar raised eyebrows in both countries.

The cross-border marriage of Mirza and Malik in 2010 added a distinctive element to their public image, showcasing the ability of sports to transcend boundaries and unite people.

In April 2018, the couple welcomed a baby boy into their lives, whom they named Izhaan Mirza Malik.

