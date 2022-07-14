Ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Sourav Ganguly breaks silence on Virat Kohli's recent slump

Sourav Ganguly backed Virat Kohli to rediscover his golden touch

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli's struggles with the bat have been a worrying prospect for all Indian cricket fans. It has been more than 3 years since Kohli last raised his bat in jubilance, as he reached the magical three-figure mark.

In IPL 2022, he struggled for runs and was dismissed multiple times on ducks and below-par scores. The 33-year-old was subsequently rested for the T20Is versus South Africa, and despite some good glimpses in the warm-up match against Leicestershire, Kohli could only muster up 31 runs in the 5th Test versus England.

Virat Kohli added a further 12 runs in the two T20Is after the Edgbaston Test and the subsequent groin injury which he picked up saw the talisman being ruled out from the first ODI.

Despite his struggles, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has backed the Delhi-born batsman, ahead of the 2nd ODI between India and England, although Kohli's participation remains uncertain.

"Of course, look at the numbers he has got in international cricket that doesn’t happen without ability and quality. Yes, he has had a tough time and he knows that. He has been a great player himself," said Ganguly while speaking to ANI.

The former Indian skipper continued, "He himself knows by his own standards it has not been good and I see him coming back and doing well. But he has got to find his way and become successful, which he has been for the last 12-13 years or more and only Virat Kohli can do that."

Owing to Virat Kohli's slump with the bat, former cricketers like Kapil Dev and Venkatesh Prasad have questioned his inclusion in the playing XI. But Ganguly said that it's only normal and that's part and parcel of the sport.

"These things will happen in sport. It has happened to everybody. It has happened to Sachin, It has happened to Rahul, it has happened to me, it has happened to Kohli. It is going to happen to future players," said Dada, who recently celebrated his birthday.

"That's part and parcel of sport and I think as a sportsman you just need to listen, be aware of what it is and just go and play your game," Ganguly added.