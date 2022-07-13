IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs England match in London

India vs England 2nd ODI dream11

In the first ODI match, India defeated England by 10 wickets. After winning the toss, India elected to bowl first. While batting first, England managed to put just 110 runs on the board which the Indian side chased down successfully without losing any wickets.

The likes of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shikhar Dhawan will be the key players for India. On the other hand, the hosts would rely on Jos Buttler, Joe Root and David Willey.

The thumping win will give India a lot of confidence before the second fixture. However, a few niggles do need to be worked out. Shikhar Dhawan played a bit awkwardly and only managed to score 31 off 54. The southpaw also managed to escape a run-out in the first ball itself.

The only question for the Indian squad is Virat Kohli’s availability for the second ODI.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs England – 2nd ODI in London

India vs England My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Liam Livingstone, Joe Root, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rohit Sharma

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya (VC)

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Mohammed Shami, David Willey

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

England: Jos Buttler (C), Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson

Jos Buttler, Rishabh Pant, Liam Livingstone, Joe Root, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rohit Sharma, Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya (VC), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Mohammed Shami, David Willey

India vs England Match Details

Watch the LIVE coverage of England vs India – 2nd ODI on SONY SIX (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on 14th July 2022 at 5:30 pm IST.