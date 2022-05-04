After Shubman Gill, now Krishnappa Gowtham complains about Swiggy, sparks meme fest

After Shubman Gill, Krishnappa Gowtham also complained about Swiggy

A couple of days ago, Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill raised plenty of eyebrows when the youngster tweeted to Elon Musk to take over Swiggy, one of the main sponsors of the IPL 2022 season.

Apparently unhappy with Swiggy's delivery service, Gill had urged Musk to take over Swiggy, after he bought Twitter, and now another IPL star, Krishnappa Gowtham has voiced his displeasure about the food-delivery service.

What's even more shocking is that despite Swiggy being one of IPL's most renowned sponsors, they are known to have struck a deal worth a reported Rs 50 crore, players like Gill or Gowtham haven't shied away from expressing their discontentment with the service.

First, it was Shubman Gill, who came up with a tweet that went viral with over 60,000 likes and over 3,700 retweets.

Elon musk, please buy swiggy so they can deliver on time. @elonmusk #swiggy — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) April 29, 2022

On Tuesday night, Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham followed in Gill's footsteps to openly criticize Swiggy for its poor customer service.

"I've had the absolute worst experience with @swiggy_in @SwiggyCares. My order #134669736448 was placed at 9:45 pm and I still haven't received the order. At 11:35 pm I finally got a response from customer support saying there's nothing they can do. #RIPCUSTOMERCARE" tweeted Gowtham, who made his ODI debut for India in 2021.

I've had the absolute worst experience with @swiggy_in @SwiggyCares . My order #134669736448 was placed at 9:45pm and I still haven't received the order. At 11:35pm I finally got a response from customer support saying there's nothing they can do. #RIPCUSTOMERCARE — Krishnappa Gowtham (@gowthamyadav88) May 3, 2022

Netizens meanwhile were utterly bemused with Gowtham's tweet, and they even shared hilarious memes after the all-rounder's complaint.

They did not have any money left to give to the delivery boy as they gave all the money to Umran Malik. — Kishore Bardhan (@KishoreBardhan) May 4, 2022

Try @umran_malik_1 he is faster than anyone — Manjit (@KLRahul4ever) May 4, 2022

Swiggy fast five over me kiya karo fir order — ds gujjar (@dsgurja27125050) May 4, 2022

Ironically #Swiggy is one of the sponsor of #IPL2022 — Umesh (@Umesh034) May 4, 2022

Meanwhile, the ongoing season has been a great one for Umran Malik, who bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2022 to MS Dhoni, clocking a speed of 154 kmph, which is why netizens tagged the Jammu and Kashmir in their jokes.