Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Shubmann Gill requests Elon Musk to buy Swiggy, gets trolled by netizens instead

Gujarat Titans opener, Shubman Gill made a tweet where he requested Elon Musk to buy food delivery platform Swiggy and he got trolled by netizens

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 30, 2022, 01:14 PM IST

Shubmann Gill requests Elon Musk to buy Swiggy, gets trolled by netizens instead
Shubman Gill requests Elon Musk

Shubman Gill on Friday night broke the internet with one tweet that quickly went viral. In his tweet, the Indian cricketer reached out to billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, requesting him to purchase the food ordering and delivery platform 'Swiggy'.

Shubman's post went viral in no time, after which netizens and a fake swiggy account trolled the Indian batsman for his request. Here are some of the reactions: 

READ: RR vs MI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2022

Swiggy was quick to notice the Tweet of Shubman Gill and come up with a quick reply to it.

Swiggy wrote: “Hi Shubman Gill. Twitter or no Twitter, we just want to make sure all is well with your orders (that is if you’re ordering). Meet us in DM with your details, we’ll jump on it quicker than any acquisition .

READ: Happy birthday Rohit Sharma: Virat Kohli, Wasim Jaffer wish Indian captain

On the cricket front, Shubman Gill will play his next game for Gujarat Titans against Royal Challengers Bangalore today.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.