Shubmann Gill requests Elon Musk to buy Swiggy, gets trolled by netizens instead

Shubman Gill requests Elon Musk

Shubman Gill on Friday night broke the internet with one tweet that quickly went viral. In his tweet, the Indian cricketer reached out to billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, requesting him to purchase the food ordering and delivery platform 'Swiggy'.

Elon musk, please buy swiggy so they can deliver on time. @elonmusk #swiggy — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) April 29, 2022

Shubman's post went viral in no time, after which netizens and a fake swiggy account trolled the Indian batsman for his request. Here are some of the reactions:

We are still faster than your batting in T20 cricket. https://t.co/aF0fP63v4P — Swiggy (@swiggysgs) April 29, 2022

अगर इतनी ही अच्छी बैटिंग कर लेते ना तो में ड्रीम 11 पे करोड़पति बन गया होता April 30, 2022

Seems he desperately wants to include #elonmusk in his tweet @gujarat_titans Pls arrange some food to your players — vinothkumar c (@itsyourvinoth) April 29, 2022

Swiggy was quick to notice the Tweet of Shubman Gill and come up with a quick reply to it.

Swiggy wrote: “Hi Shubman Gill. Twitter or no Twitter, we just want to make sure all is well with your orders (that is if you’re ordering). Meet us in DM with your details, we’ll jump on it quicker than any acquisition .

On the cricket front, Shubman Gill will play his next game for Gujarat Titans against Royal Challengers Bangalore today.