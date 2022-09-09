Headlines

HomeCricket

Cricket

AB de Villiers shares unseen pic with Kohli on scooter, check how Virat-Anushka Sharma reacted

AB de Villiers posted a pic with his friend Virat Kohli wherein the duo can be seen seated on a scooter. De Villiers congratulated Kohli on his ton.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 04:35 PM IST

The bromance between AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli is simply adorable. Not only did De Villiers post a heartfelt tweet for his buddy, but he also revealed that he had a chat with Kohli, one day before the talismanic batter hit his 71st century. 

Later, the former South African skipper took to Instagram and shared a special post for his ex-RCB teammate. In the pic, the duo can be seen seated on a scooter, enjoying their time together. 

De Villiers congratulated Kohli on his 71st century and wrote that many more centuries would come. The post began to go viral instantly, and in no time, both Kohli and his wife Anushka also commented on the pic. 

READ| IND vs AFG: Hassan Ali, Mohammad Amir lead wishes as Pakistani players hail 'King Kohli'

"With his 100 today I thought I’d share this memory, Top knock today my friend. Many more to come," wrote the former RCB stalwart in his post for Kohli. The 33-year-old replied on the post calling his friend 'biscuit.'

"Hahahahahahaha," read one comment from the talismanic batter, followed by lots of heart emojis. Another of his comment read, "Thanks biscuit. Love you."

Reacting to the bromance, Mrs Kohli, Anushka also couldn't stop herself from gushing about the pair as she wrote, "Oh my god."

Meanwhile, Virat shattered multiple records with his sensational performance against Afghanistan. Not only did he smash his first T20I century, he also drew level with Australia legend Ricky Ponting in terms of centuries, with both having 71 hundreds now.

Sachin Tendulkar leads the charts with 100 centuries to his name. 

