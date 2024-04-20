Twitter
PBKS vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Gujarat Titans eye big win against struggling Punjab Kings

Follow live score from match 37 of TATA IPL 2024 between PBKS and GT here.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 10:10 PM IST

PBKS vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score
After suffering three consecutive defeats at their new home, Punjab Kings are eager to end their Mullanpur leg with a victory against the inconsistent Gujarat Titans on Sunday night.

Punjab's recent losses have all come in the final over, creating a false sense of form and control. Unfortunately, Punjab has struggled in both areas, with close matches often being decided by the fearless hitting of Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma. Despite batting lower in the order, these two players have contributed significantly to Punjab's total runs this season, accounting for 29.26% of the team's total.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have faced similar challenges in their top order, with captain Shubman Gill being the only player to score a half-century among the top five. Sai Sudharsan has shown some consistency, but overall, Titans have struggled to get significant contributions from their top order.

LIVE BLOG

  • 20 Apr 2024, 10:09 PM

    PBKS vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads

    Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manav Suthar, Matthew Wade, Vijay Shankar, Umesh Yadav, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra

    Punjab Kings: Sam Curran(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Shivam Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Woakes, Sikandar Raza, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

  • 20 Apr 2024, 10:07 PM

    PBKS vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans from Chandigarh. Stay tuned for latest updates

