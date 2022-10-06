India vs South Africa 1st ODI Update: South Africa eye to settle scores with India after losing T20I series

Headlines

‘X-men’ hilarious response to Elon Musk’s new Twitter logo, user says, ‘RIP Twitter’

Ready to discuss Manipur issue: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha amid fierce protests by Opposition

‘Kicked, punched, snatched red diary, dragged’: Sacked Rajasthan minister Gudha claims that he has ‘secrets’ of…

Commando spin-off series shows Prem Parrijaa, Adah Sharma's action-packed avatar; fans say 'no one can replace Vidyut'

Government ratifies 8.15% interest rate on Employees Provident Fund for 2022-23

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

‘X-men’ hilarious response to Elon Musk’s new Twitter logo, user says, ‘RIP Twitter’

Ready to discuss Manipur issue: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha amid fierce protests by Opposition

‘Kicked, punched, snatched red diary, dragged’: Sacked Rajasthan minister Gudha claims that he has ‘secrets’ of…

Liver disease: 7 superfoods to fight Jaundice

7 vegetarian foods to boost testosterone levels

10 Foods to avoid as they can cause acidity

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Commando spin-off series shows Prem Parrijaa, Adah Sharma's action-packed avatar; fans say 'no one can replace Vidyut'

Aditya Roy Kapur reveals he convinced his teacher he became hotel's night manager as 'acting career didn’t work out'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

HomeCricket

Cricket

India vs South Africa 1st ODI Update: South Africa eye to settle scores with India after losing T20I series

India vs South Africa 1st ODI live score and updates: After a 2-hour delay, India opt to bowl. The match has been reduced to 40 overs.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 06:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After winning the T20 series, India will face South Africa in the One-Day Internationals. The opening ODI of the three-match series will be played in Lucknow.

Veteran Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan will lead Team India while Shreyas Iyer has been handed the responsibilities of the vice-captain. 

India's previous ODI series against South Africa was in January of this year, and they lost all three games. The Men in Blue will now strive to avenge their series setback when they face Proteas in city of Nawabs on Thursday.

On October 6, 9, and 11, India will host South Africa for three one-day internationals (ODIs) in Lucknow, Ranchi, and Delhi, respectively.

READ| Mohammed Shami likely to undergo fitness test at NCA before travelling to Australia for T20 World Cup

Despite the absence of its key players, India will hope to perform in the ODI series. With India having already won the T20 series, Dhawan's team has the players and the class to win another series in the ODI format as well. However, they will play a powerful South African team, so it will not be an easy task.

Playing XI

India

Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson(w), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

South Africa

Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Weather Report

The weather report of Lucknow on Thursday is not encouraging for cricketing fans as there are high chances that rain could play a spoilsport. During the day it will be mainly cloudy and humid with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm. Later in the day, there is a low of 25 as the weather will be warm and humid with considerable cloudiness; a thundershower in the evening followed by a thunderstorm late is expected.

Pitch Report

The venue of the clash is Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Up to this point, this stadium has played host to three one-day internationals, all of which included the West Indies and Afghanistan in November 2019.

The black soil pitch at this surface, while generally a decent pitch for the hitters, does give the pacers the extra zip and bounce off the surface, with the spinners also likely to enter the game later on.

Overall, the pitch is still biased in favor of the batters, who will probably score enough runs after some time on the field.

Live Streaming Details

Where can we watch the 1st ODI between India vs South Africa on TV?

The 1st ODI match between India vs South Africa will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the Live streaming of the 1st ODI between India vs South Africa?

The 1st ODI match between India vs South Africa will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app

READ| Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli share pictures as Team India depart for Australia to take part in ICC T20 World Cup 2022

LIVE BLOG

  • 06 Oct 2022, 05:57 PM

    India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Update: 

    End of Over 27


    SA  145/4

    Heinrich Klaasen- 24(29)

    David Miller- 24(21)


    Ravi Bishnoi 6-0-52-1

    Last Wicket- Quinton de Kock- 48(54)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 05:49 PM

    India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Update: 

    End of Over 26


    SA  138/4

    Heinrich Klaasen- 22(27)

    David Miller- 21(17)

     

    Shardul Thakur 6-1-18-2

    Last Wicket- Quinton de Kock- 48(54)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 05:44 PM

    India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Update: 

    End of Over 25


    SA  134/4

    Heinrich Klaasen- 20(25)

    David Miller- 20(13)


    Ravi Bishnoi 5-0-46-1

    Last Wicket- Quinton de Kock- 48(54)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 05:40 PM

    India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Update: 

    End of Over 24


    SA  125/4

    Heinrich Klaasen- 19(22)

    David Miller- 12(10)


    Kuldeep Yadav 5-0-24-1

    Last Wicket- Quinton de Kock- 48(54)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 05:33 PM

    India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Update: 

    End of Over 23


    SA  116/4

    Heinrich Klaasen- 19(22)

    David Miller- 5(4)


    Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-37-1

    Last Wicket- Quinton de Kock- 48(54)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 05:29 PM

    India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Update: 

    End of Over 22


    SA  108/3

    Heinrich Klaasen- 19(22)

    Quinton de Kock- 48(52)


    Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-17-1

    Last Wicket- Aiden Markram 0(5)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 05:23 PM

    India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Update: 

    End of Over 21


    SA  105/3

    Heinrich Klaasen- 18(20)

    Quinton de Kock- 46(48)


    Mohammed Siraj- 5-0-26-0

    Last Wicket- Aiden Markram 0(5)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 05:20 PM

    India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Update: 

    End of Over 20


    SA  92/3

    Heinrich Klaasen- 13(17)

    Quinton de Kock- 40(45)


    Kuldeep Yadav 3-0-14-1


    Last Wicket- Aiden Markram 0(5)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 05:15 PM

    India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Update: 

    End of Over 19


    SA  85/3

    Heinrich Klaasen- 7(12)

    Quinton de Kock- 39(44)


    Avesh Khan 5-0-20-0


    Last Wicket- Aiden Markram 0(5)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 05:12 PM

    India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Update: 

    End of Over 18


    SA  80/3

    Heinrich Klaasen- 3(6)

    Quinton de Kock- 39(44)


    Kuldeep Yadav 2-0-7-1

    Last Wicket- Aiden Markram 0(5)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 05:06 PM

    India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Update: 

    End of Over 17


    SA  74/3

    Heinrich Klaasen- 1(4)

    Quinton de Kock- 35(40)


    Shardul Thakur 5-1-14-2

    Last Wicket- Aiden Markram 0(5)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 05:01 PM

    India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Update: 

    End of Over 16


    SA  71/3

    Quinton de Kock- 33(38)


    Kuldeep Yadav 1-0-1-1

    Last Wicket- Aiden Markram 0(5)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 04:58 PM

    India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Update: 

    End of Over 15


    SA  70/2

    Quinton de Kock- 32(37)


    Shardul Thakur 4-1-11-2

    Last Wicket- Temba Bavuma- 8(12)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 04:56 PM
    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 04:51 PM

    India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Update: 

    End of Over 14


    SA  65/1

    Temba Bavuma- 8(11)

    Quinton de Kock- 27(32)


    Ravi Bishnoi 3-0-31-0

    Last Wicket- Janneman Malan- 22(42)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 04:46 PM

    India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Update: 

    End of Over 13


    SA  49/1

    Temba Bavuma- 0(5)

    Quinton de Kock- 26(31)


    Shardul Thakur 3-0-6-1

    Last Wicket- Janneman Malan- 22(42)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 04:44 PM
    12.1

    Thakur to Janneman Malan, out Caught by Shreyas Iyer!! That drop catch doesn't cost much. Shardul Thakur is delighted Janneman Malan c Shreyas Iyer b Thakur 22(42) [4s-3]

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 04:40 PM

    India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Update: 

    End of Over 12


    SA  49/0

    Janneman Malan- 22(41)

    Quinton de Kock- 26(31)


    Ravi Bishnoi 2-0-15-0

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 04:35 PM

    India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Update: 

    End of Over 11


    SA  44/0

    Janneman Malan- 21(40)

    Quinton de Kock- 22(26)


    Shardul Thakur 2-0-5-0

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 04:30 PM

    India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Update: 

    End of Over 10


    SA  41/0

    Janneman Malan- 19(35)

    Quinton de Kock- 21(25)


    Ravi Bishnoi 1-0-10-0

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 04:29 PM

    India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Update: 

    End of Over 9


    SA 31/0

    Janneman Malan- 18(34)

    Quinton de Kock- 12(20)

     

    Shardul Thakur 1-0-3-0

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 04:26 PM
    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 04:21 PM

    India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Update: 

    End of Over 8


    SA 28/0

    Janneman Malan- 17(30)

    Quinton de Kock- 10(18)

     

    Avesh Khan 4-0-15-0

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 04:15 PM

    India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Update: 

    End of Over 7


    SA 22/0

    Janneman Malan- 11(24)

    Quinton de Kock- 10(18)


    Mohammed Siraj- 4-0-13-0

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 04:11 PM

    India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Update: 

    End of Over 6


    SA 20/0

    Janneman Malan- 10(19)

    Quinton de Kock- 10(17)


    Avesh Khan 3-0-9-0

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 04:06 PM

    India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Update: 

    End of Over 5


    SA 18/0

    Janneman Malan- 10(19)

    Quinton de Kock- 8(11)


    Mohammed Siraj- 3-0-11-0

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 04:04 PM

    India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Update: 

    End of Over 4


    SA 13/0

    Janneman Malan- 6(15)

    Quinton de Kock- 7(9)


    Avesh Khan 2-0-7-0

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 04:02 PM
    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 03:58 PM

    India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Update: 

    End of Over 3


    SA 12/0

    Janneman Malan- 6(12)

    Quinton de Kock- 6(6)


    Mohammed Siraj- 2-0-6-0

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 03:54 PM

    India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Update: 

    End of Over 2


    SA 8/0

    Janneman Malan- 2(6)

    Quinton de Kock- 6(6)


    Avesh Khan- 1-0-6-0

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 03:37 PM

    India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Update: 

    End of Over 1


    SA  2/0

    Janneman Malan- 2(5)

    Quinton de Kock- 0(1)


    Mohammad Siraj- 1-0-2-0

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 03:30 PM


    South Africa (Playing XI): Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi


    India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson(w), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

     
    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 03:23 PM
    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 03:20 PM

    India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Update: 

    We have a new toss time and it's tentatively scheduled for 3:30PM. Play is expected to start at 3:45 PM and will be a 40-over match now

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 02:57 PM
    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 02:23 PM
    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 02:14 PM

    India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Update: 

    Kagiso Rabada: It comes down to the cliche - control what you can only control. Unfortunately the rain is around and we can't do much about it, hopefully we can get on to play. I think T20 and One-Day cricket are kind of similar, it is just a longer version of it. You have similar gameplans and obviously it is less pressure than T20s, I would say the processes are pretty similar. Lucky enough with leagues like the IPL, we play a lot with these players and against them as well, so information can be easily passed around. Analysis has been done and has to be done.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 01:58 PM

    India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Update: 

    The covers are being peeled off and that's an indication that we are inching closer to toss time. More updates soon as we have it, stay tuned...

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 01:54 PM

    Quinton de Kock against India in ODIs:

    16 - Matches
    16 - Inns
    1013 - Runs
    63.31 - Average
    92.59 - Strike-rate
    135 - HS
    6 - 100s
    2 - 50s

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 01:31 PM

    In head-to-head encounters in ODIs, India and South Africa have played 87 ODIs so far. India has won 35 games while South Africa has bagged victory in 49 games. 3 games ended with no results. While playing on home soil, India has won 15 games out of 28 while South Africa has won 13 matches.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 01:05 PM

    India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Update:


    It has started raining again and covers are back on ground.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 12:46 PM

     India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Update:

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2022, 12:45 PM

    India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Update:

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Aditi Rao Hydari walks ramp in ethereal outfits for Siddartha Tytler

Watch: Alaya F sweats it out in gym; check out her rigorous workout routine

Barbie vs Oppenheimer box office clash: Margot Robbie's comedy beats Cillian Murphy's biopic in preview shows

Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 box office clash: Here is what Sunny Deol has to say

Wordle 764 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 23

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE