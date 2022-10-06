India vs South Africa 1st ODI Update: South Africa eye to settle scores with India after losing T20I series

India vs South Africa 1st ODI live score and updates: After a 2-hour delay, India opt to bowl. The match has been reduced to 40 overs.

After winning the T20 series, India will face South Africa in the One-Day Internationals. The opening ODI of the three-match series will be played in Lucknow.

Veteran Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan will lead Team India while Shreyas Iyer has been handed the responsibilities of the vice-captain.

India's previous ODI series against South Africa was in January of this year, and they lost all three games. The Men in Blue will now strive to avenge their series setback when they face Proteas in city of Nawabs on Thursday.

On October 6, 9, and 11, India will host South Africa for three one-day internationals (ODIs) in Lucknow, Ranchi, and Delhi, respectively.

Despite the absence of its key players, India will hope to perform in the ODI series. With India having already won the T20 series, Dhawan's team has the players and the class to win another series in the ODI format as well. However, they will play a powerful South African team, so it will not be an easy task.

Playing XI

India

Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson(w), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

South Africa

Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Weather Report

The weather report of Lucknow on Thursday is not encouraging for cricketing fans as there are high chances that rain could play a spoilsport. During the day it will be mainly cloudy and humid with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm. Later in the day, there is a low of 25 as the weather will be warm and humid with considerable cloudiness; a thundershower in the evening followed by a thunderstorm late is expected.

Pitch Report

The venue of the clash is Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Up to this point, this stadium has played host to three one-day internationals, all of which included the West Indies and Afghanistan in November 2019.

The black soil pitch at this surface, while generally a decent pitch for the hitters, does give the pacers the extra zip and bounce off the surface, with the spinners also likely to enter the game later on.

Overall, the pitch is still biased in favor of the batters, who will probably score enough runs after some time on the field.

Live Streaming Details

Where can we watch the 1st ODI between India vs South Africa on TV?

The 1st ODI match between India vs South Africa will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the Live streaming of the 1st ODI between India vs South Africa?

The 1st ODI match between India vs South Africa will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app

