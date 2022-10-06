Search icon
Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli share pictures as Team India depart for Australia to take part in ICC T20 World Cup 2022

On October 17 and 19, Team India will play practice games against Western Australia, as well as two ICC warm-up matches against Australia and NZ.

Team India departed for Australia early morning on October 6 to take part in the T20 World Cup.

Team India led by Rohit Sharma departed for Australia in the early morning hours of October 6 to compete in the T20 World Cup. A 14-man Indian squad flew to Australia after the side's star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the competition due to a back injury.

His replacement will be named in the coming days. The official Twitter account of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a photo of Team India members, including team management, standing for a group photo before departing for Australia.

“Picture perfect. Let's do this #TeamIndia. @cricketworldcup, here we come,” the BCCI wrote as they shared the picture.

Former India captain Virat Kohli also shared a selfie picture with fellow teammates Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal. “Australia bound. Exciting times ahead. @yuzi_chahal @HarshalPatel23,” Kohli wrote.

 

Suryakumar Yadav, India's star batter who has recently delivered some amazing performances for the team in the shortest version of the game, took to his official Instagram profile to post a photo alongside wicketkeeping combination Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik, as well as skipper Rohit Sharma.

 

Team India recently defeated South Africa 2-1 in a three-match Twenty20 International series, which served as their final bilateral appearance in the shortest format before the World Cup, which begins on October 22. A day later, India will kick off their campaign in the premier tournament in Melbourne against archrivals Pakistan.

Earlier, India was dealt two major blows prior to the competition as all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah were ruled out owing to injury. In Jadeja's absence, Axar Patel has provided steady performances, but there is still uncertainty over Bumrah's successor in the squad. According to sources, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Deepak Chahar are among the frontrunners to replace the 28-year-old pacer.

On October 17 and 19, Team India will play practice games against Western Australia, as well as two ICC warm-up matches against Australia and New Zealand.

